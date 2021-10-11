VTL Opens For Children Aged 12 & Below With Need For Quarantine

Some semblance of travel is finally opening up for Singapore residents, with vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) to several countries announced.

But for families with children aged 12 and below, there was initially a barrier as children can’t get vaccinated yet, meaning they wouldn’t be allowed to travel.

However, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said there’ll be an exception for unvaccinated children in this category from 19 Oct.

They’ll be able to enter Singapore without the need for vaccination or quarantine, allowing them to travel, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

Children below 12 won’t need to serve quarantine for VTL

The following VTLs will open for the following countries:

Canada

Denmark

France

Italy

Netherlands

Republic of Korea

Spain

United Kingdom

United States of America

Travellers need not serve a quarantine if travelling to or from these countries, and unvaccinated children will now be eligible for the same.

However, they’ll need to get pre-departure and on-arrival PCR tests unless they’re children aged 2 and below.

Age of child will be based on calendar year

CAAS said that they’ll take the calendar year to determine a child’s age, rather than their birthday, CNA reported.

So those born in or after 2009 will be allowed to enter Singapore under the vaccinated travel lane this year.

They must be accompanied by a vaccinated travel lane traveller, who fits all the requirements to enter Singapore under the VTL.

Other rules also apply to these children, such as only travelling into Singapore on VTL flights.

Family holidays now a possibility

As long as the eligible family members are vaccinated, holidays will soon be a possibility from 19 Oct onwards.

After nearly 2 years of no travelling, we’re sure many will be looking forward to being able to travel with the whole family.

Meanwhile, some may also choose to stay at home due to the risk, which is fine too. The good thing is that there are choices now, rather than before.

