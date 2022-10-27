Children Spotted Playing On 17th Floor Ledge Of KL Condominium, Police Investigating

Children Spotted Playing On 17Th Floor Condominium Ledge In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Children, if left unsupervised, can find themselves in precarious positions and dangerous situations.

That was the case for these two children in Malaysia who were playing on the window ledge of a 17th-floor apartment on a rainy day.

One of the kids was even jumping, much to the horror of onlookers who were screaming at them to get their attention.

After footage of the incident circulated online, the Malaysian authorities said that they are currently investigating the matter.

Children play on condominium ledge as onlookers shout for their attention

On 25 Oct, a ten-second clip of two children playing dangerously on a window ledge went viral on Facebook.

According to The Malay Mail, the incident occurred on the 17th floor of a condominium building in Taman Setapak, Kuala Lumpur (KL).

The two children were playing, oblivious to the dangers around them, with one of them even seemingly breaking into a dance.

The younger of the two was also seen moving around on the small ledge, making for some uncomfortable viewing.

The Star reports that the two children are two and four years old respectively.

Parents found to be at home during incident

An officer from the Kuala Lumpur Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division (D11) apparently lodged a report on the incident after seeing it online.

The police have recorded the parents’ statement and investigations are currently underway, notes The Star.

Supt Ashari from Wangsa Maju OCPD shares that the parents were at home during the incident.

He also mentions that the police are investigating the case under the Child Act. Once authorities have completed the probe, the case will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.