China celebrity executed for murder of teenage girlfriend, he was upset about breakup

China celebrity executed for killing 16-year-old girlfriend in forest

Chinese celebrity Zhang Yiyang was executed by firing squad last December, after being found guilty of murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend in 2022.

A recent report from the Intermediate People’s Court of Xianyang City in Shaanxi Province confirmed the execution and details of the gruesome killing.

Zhang, who was 30 at the time of the incident, is believed to be the first Chinese entertainer to receive the death sentence. The court found him guilty of intentional homicide under China’s criminal law.

China celebrity lured ex-girlfriend into forest & killed her

According to the investigation report, Zhang and the victim began dating in Sept 2021 when she was 15.

When she attempted to break up, Zhang would threaten to harm himself.

On 26 Feb 2022, Zhang lured her to a secluded forest in Xingping City under the pretext of celebrating his birthday.

There, during another dispute over breaking up, he stabbed her in the neck multiple times with a folding knife he had brought along.

After killing her, Zhang went home before disposing of his bloodstained clothes and her phone in a nearby reservoir.

The next day, he checked into a hotel, where he attempted to take his own life using the same knife.

A hotel staff member discovered him and alerted the police. He was later sent to the hospital.

First Chinese celebrity executed by firing squad

Zhang’s appeal against the death sentence was eventually dismissed.

His pattern of emotional manipulation — including repeated threats of suicide to control the victim — further influenced the court’s decision to uphold the death sentence.

He was executed by firing squad on 18 Dec 2024, reports China Press.

Chinese media outlets reported that he was psychologically paranoid, with a strong desire for control.

Netizens shocked as his works continue to circulate

Zhang had starred in films such as The Soul of the Dragon (龙之魂) and released songs including I Only Care About People Who Care About Me (我只在乎在乎我的人), and Crying Man (哭泣的男人).

Despite his conviction, some of Zhang’s posthumous works continued to be released, including the film The Sound of Music (解忧音声馆) in March 2025.

This drew criticism from netizens, with many questioning why content featuring a convicted murderer was still being distributed.

