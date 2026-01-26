Girl in China collapses & dies after searching for mother who had hidden after dropping her off at her father’s

9-year-old girl dies following desperate search for mother who hid from her during handover

A nine-year-old girl in Hunan, China, has died after suffering a fatal cardiogenic shock while desperately searching for her mother, who had allegedly hidden from her during a custody handover.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage online, with many questioning the actions of the adults involved.

According to the Chinese Herald, the girl’s parents were divorced, and she primarily lived with her father.

Mother allegedly hid to avoid emotional goodbye

On Sunday (11 Jan), the mother picked her daughter up for an outing.

When it was time to return the child to her father’s home, she allegedly decided to hide instead of saying goodbye, fearing that the girl would become too upset if she saw her leave.

However, when the child realised her mother had suddenly disappeared, she became extremely distressed and ran out to look for her.

Eyewitnesses said the girl was seen sprinting through a nearby car park, crying and repeatedly shouting “Mama” as she searched for her mother.

Despite hearing her daughter’s cries, the mother reportedly hid behind a parked car and did not respond.

Child collapsed after emotional breakdown

Overwhelmed by panic and distress, the girl eventually collapsed.

She was rushed to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save her.

She was later pronounced dead from cardiogenic shock, a life-threatening condition that can be triggered by extreme emotional stress.

Paternal aunt says tragedy could have been avoided

In an interview, the girl’s paternal aunt said the child had no known medical conditions prior to the incident.

“If only the mother hadn’t been so determined to hide, if she had just turned back once, this tragedy might never have happened,” she said.

The case also drew criticism from netizens, some of whom questioned why no adults were immediately supervising the child at the time.

Mother releases chat logs after backlash

Following intense public criticism, the mother later released screenshots of her messages with her ex-husband’s family to explain her side of the story.

The chat logs showed that after dropping the child off, she messaged and called to check on her daughter’s well-being.

She was allegedly reassured that the girl had already been brought into the house.

In reality, the girl had not yet entered the home and was still outside in a state of distress, which led to the tragic outcome.

