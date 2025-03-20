Couple in China hopes for a son, ends up with 9 daughters but treats them all like princesses

Couple in China hopes for a son, but ends up with 9 daughters

A couple in China, initially hoping for a son, has instead been blessed with nine daughters.

Each of the girls was named thematically, with all of their names containing a character referencing the couple’s yearning for a son.

That said, the daughters clarified that, despite never fulfilling their wish of having a son, their parents still doted on them.

Strong desire for son reflected in daughters’ names

Interestingly, the daughters’ names all contain the character “di”, which commonly refers to a younger sister.

However, it also sounds similar to the word for “younger brother”, although written differently.

Each name reflects the couple’s humour and awareness of their situation, as they gradually came to terms with the unlikelihood of having nine daughters.

The eldest daughter’s name, Zhaodi, means “soliciting a brother”.

Their second and third daughters’ names also carry similar meanings: Pandi, meaning “looking forward to a brother”, and Wangdi, meaning “wishing for a brother”.

As more girls were born, the couple’s anticipation grew, which is reflected in the names of their subsequent daughters.

The following names mean “thinking of a brother” (Xiangdi), “brother coming” (Laidi), “welcoming a brother” (Yingdi), and even “missing a brother” (Niandi).

A Douyin post revealing their names showed the second-youngest daughter’s name as Choudi, meaning “hating a brother”.

However, Xiangdi clarified to Jimu News that this was a typo and that the correct name was Qiudi, meaning “seeking a brother”.

Finally, the youngest daughter was named Mengdi, meaning “dream of a brother”, suggesting the couple were likely done trying.

Abundance of love for their daughters despite desire for son

Despite their strong desire for a son, the couple loved and supported their daughters wholeheartedly, without question.

Xiangdi shared with reporters that decades ago, her father had a more conservative, traditional mindset and was particularly keen on having a son.

“Back then, not having a son at home made people feel a bit looked down upon,” Yingdi explained. “But I think by now, our parents have come to terms with it. Many relatives and neighbours have said they envy us for having nine daughters.”

Xiangdi added: “Even though we are all daughters, our parents have always loved us dearly. They never deprived us of anything — food, clothing, or education.”

The man in the village who most wanted a son ended up pampering his nine daughters like princesses. Now, our big family is very happy.

Yingdi also clarified that names like Zhaodi and Pandi are their “nicknames”, with each sister also having a formal name.

However, when they’re all together, they still prefer to use their nicknames.

Also read: Woman in China discovers third baby hidden in womb after giving birth to twins via c-section

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Douyin and Douyin.