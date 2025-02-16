Woman in China discovers third baby hidden in womb after giving birth to twins via c-section

Woman in China discovers surprise third baby after delivering twins

A woman in Shanghai experienced a shocking twist during childbirth when doctors discovered a third baby in her womb—only after she had already delivered twins via C-section.

According to Malaysian news outlet Sin Chew Daily News, the woman had undergone routine ultrasounds throughout her pregnancy, yet none had detected the presence of a third fetus.

Unexpected baby stuns medical team

The mother, who opted to go through the surgical procedure of caesarean section (c-section) to deliver the twins, initially went through an uneventful procedure.

However, as the medical team prepared to close her surgical incision, the new mother suddenly asked them to wait.

Perplexed, the lead surgeon listened as the woman described feeling unexpected movement inside her abdomen.

To everyone’s astonishment, further examination revealed a hidden third baby.

Although previous ultrasound scans had not detected the baby, it’s speculated that the foetus had been hidden from the scans likely due to its unusual positioning, blocking it from being scanned.

Medical personnel deliver third baby safely

Upon realizing the situation, the lead surgeon immediately instructed the team to prepare for an additional procedure.

Thanks to their swift response, the third baby was safely delivered, prompting a collective sigh of relief from the surgical team.

After completing the final stitches, the attending physician informed the woman’s family of the surprise arrival.

“Three babies. This is truly a miracle, but also a challenge,” he reportedly said.

The news stunned the family, who were both concerned and overjoyed about the unexpected addition.

