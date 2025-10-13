Elderly woman in China swallows 8 live frogs to relieve back pain, sent to hospital for infections

Woman in China hospitalised after swallowing eight frogs to ease lower back pain caused by herniated disc

An 82-year-old woman in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China, ended up in hospital due to an infection after swallowing eight live frogs in a bid to relieve lower back pain.

According to China News, the woman surnamed Zhang (name transliterated) had been suffering from a herniated disc.

Despite medical advice to rest, she sought alternative remedies and learned of a folk method claiming that swallowing live frogs could relieve back pain.

She asked her family to catch the frogs without explaining her intentions.

After the frogs were collected, Ms Zhang swallowed them live instead of cooking them, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). She swallowed three frogs on the first day and the remaining five the next day. Hospitalised following severe abdominal pain

Shortly afterwards, Ms Zhang developed severe abdominal pain and was taken to Zhejiang University No. 1 Affiliated Hospital in early September.

Doctors found no tumours but diagnosed parasitic infections, including sparganosis, caused by the live frogs.

Ms Zhang’s son told doctors: “My mother ate eight live frogs. Now the sharp pain has made her unable to walk.”

Common for elderly patients to try unproven remedies

Senior doctor Wu Zhongwen said similar cases are common among elderly patients.

Other unproven treatments, such as swallowing raw snake or fish gall or applying frog skin, can lead to serious infections, vision problems, or life-threatening conditions, he said.

Dr Wu emphasised that such methods are extremely hazardous and should never be attempted without consulting medical professionals.

Thankfully, Ms Zhang was discharged after a two-week treatment and is now recovering.

Also read: Woman in China goes into septic shock after eating homemade raw marinated crab



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from isayildiz on Canva and rpbirdman on Canva, for illustrative purposes only.