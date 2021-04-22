Heng Ji Chicken Rice Stall At Chinatown Food Centre Reopens After Year-Long Hiatus

With tons of delicious dishes to choose from daily, Singaporeans are often spoilt for choice.

However, it’s hard to turn down a plate of chicken rice. It’s touted as Singapore’s unofficial national dish for good reasons.

Chicken rice fans should rejoice as Heng Ji Chicken Rice finally reopened after a year-long hiatus, reports Singapore Foodie.

The popular Chinatown chicken rice stall has been around for over 40 years.

Heng Ji chicken rice reopens at Chinatown

After closing for almost a year, many of the stall’s regular customers were left wondering when they will get the chance to savour the taste of Heng Ji’s chicken rice again.

However, unbeknownst to many, the chicken rice stall finally opened its doors on Friday (2 Apr), according to a notice below the stall’s signboard.

Since then, the stall has apparently been seeing snaking queues of customers waiting to get their chicken rice fix.

Reasonably priced & mouth-watering

Though located amid the hustle and bustle of Chinatown, a plate of chicken rice from Heng Ji won’t break the bank.

A regular serving starts from $2.50 onwards, and you can even opt for half a chicken at only $10, which seems to be a popular choice for many.

Opens only at 3pm

It’s important to note that the stall opens from 3pm onwards. So if you’re thinking of heading down for lunch, perhaps start your day with a heavy breakfast first.



Heng Ji Chicken Rice

Address: 335 Smith St, #02-131, Singapore 050335 (Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre)

Opening Hours: Monday – Friday, 3pm – 9pm

Nearest MRT: Chinatown Station

Support your hawker heroes

Finding out about the closure of iconic food stalls in Singapore is definitely heartbreaking for ardent foodies.

However, Heng Ji’s reopening offers a glimmer of hope for those who treasure our beloved hawker stalls.

Hopefully, this 40-year-old chicken rice stall will stick around for plenty more years to come.

