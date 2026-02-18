Chinese Army fighter jet pilot arrested in Philippines, had enrolled as aviation student

Chinese Army fighter jet pilot arrested in the Philippines

Authorities arrested a Mongolian national in the Philippines after learning he was a licensed fighter jet pilot. He had also served as a soldier in China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

On 12 Feb, officers from the Bureau of Immigration (BI), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and the police conducted a joint operation. They arrested 30-year-old Boldbaatar Bold-Erdene at an unnamed aviation school in Iba, Zambales Province.

According to National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, Bold-Erdene was a graduating pilot student at the academy. He had enrolled without disclosing that he held a jet fighter license from the PLA Air Force Aviation University.

Took aerial photos during flight exercises

The BI flagged Bold-Erdene after he took aerial photos of Iba Airport and the nearby Palauig River area during solo flight exercises, the Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported.

The province of Zambales hosts key military assets used by the Philippines and other allied countries. This province is on the western coast of Luzon Island, facing the South China Sea. The waters are the subject of a longstanding dispute among the Philippines, China, and other countries.

The BI also shared records revealing that Bold-Erdene is a graduate of the Defense University of Mongolia and the Civil Aviation University of China, Philstar reported.

In addition to holding a fighter jet pilot license from the PLA, he previously served as a PLA soldier. He has fighter aircraft combat experience.

Posed a risk to national security

Mr Año said Bold-Erdene’s non-disclosure of his military background and ties with China “constitutes a serious violation of Philippine immigration laws.”

“Moreover, his presence and actions in Zambales near vital military locations are clearly inconsistent with his purpose of stay in the country,” he added.

As such, the joint-operation officers arrested Bold-Erdene after the BI tagged him as an undesirable alien who posed a risk to public interest and safety.

Mr Año said that while foreign students and aviation trainees are welcome in the Philippines, “any act of misrepresentation, concealment, and activity that compromise national security will be dealt with firmly.”

Additionally, the BI warned that foreign nationals found engaging in activities inconsistent with their visa status, especially those who pose a potential risk to national security, will face immediate action.

Fighter jet pilot awaits deportation proceedings

Following his arrest, officers brought Bold-Erdene to the BI Main Office in Manila for booking, medical examination, and biometric processing.

He was then transferred to the Bureau of Immigration Warden Facility while waiting for his deportation proceedings.

Following this, Mr Año urged the public to report suspicious activities to the authorities. This includes unexplained aerial activity near military and sensitive areas. And individuals suspected of falsifying their identity or background.

