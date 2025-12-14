Chinese girl born with blonde hair & blue eyes, found to have Russian great-grandfather

Chinese girl draws attention for having blonde hair and blue eyes

A three-year-old Chinese girl recently drew attention for having naturally blonde hair and blue eyes, features that are commonly associated with being Caucasian.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the girl, nicknamed Guojiang, was born in May 2022 to Chinese parents and initially looked like a typical Chinese infant.

However, upon turning eight months old, the colour of her eyes turned blue, and by the time she turned one, her hair had turned blonde and curly.

Due to her unusual appearance, her parents admitted they had previously wondered if the hospital had switched their baby at birth.

Girl has Russian great-grandfather

However, multiple DNA tests have confirmed that the toddler, whose birth certificate states that she is Han Chinese, is indeed the couple’s biological child.

The toddler’s elder paternal relatives explained that Guojiang’s appearance was inherited from her paternal great-grandfather, who was Russian.

This great-grandfather had reportedly married a woman from Henan province and lived in China before passing away in 1985, reports SCMP.

Guojiang’s father, surnamed Yang, explained that the toddler’s Caucasian features are a recessive trait which did not manifest in himself or other relatives, as all previous births in his family had resulted in male offspring.

“The recessive genes inherited from my great-grandfather, which affect our appearance, seem to be inactive in males,” Mr Yang explained.

He also added that they have a distant relative in Serbia, but they do not communicate often.

Strangers often approach family over ‘foreign-looking’ child

“Some elderly relatives and friends say my daughter resembles her great-grandfather a lot,” Mr Yang said.

He also shared that whenever they went out as a family, many people would approach them to ask why their toddler “looks foreign”.

“Sometimes, we grow tired of explaining to so many strangers,” he confessed.

Meanwhile, Guojiang’s mother said she does not think of her daughter’s appearance as important.

“I only wish for her to grow up healthy and happy, becoming a valuable member of society,” she expressed.

Featured image adapted from Singtao.