Chinese Nationals In S’pore Reportedly Send Panadol & Other Medicines Home In Bulk Amid Shortage

Chinese Nationals In Singapore Reportedly Send Panadol Back Home Amid Shortage

Even though Singapore has largely regained normalcy since the start of the pandemic, China is experiencing a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The disease has taken such a foothold in the country that medical supplies have reportedly been drying up.

Fearing that their families back home may not be able to access medical treatment, Chinese nationals in Singapore are reportedly purchasing medicine here and sending them back home.

With couriers outlawing the delivery of test kits and prescription drugs, these folks have apparently resorted to sending over boxes of Panadol, cough drops, and vitamin C tablets

Chinese nationals send boxes of Panadol & cough medicine home

According to Lianhe Zaobao, long lines formed at courier stations in Chinatown on 16 Dec.

A woman in one of the lines shared she sent 18 boxes of Panadol and two bottles of cough medicine to her parents in Beijing.

She split the haul into three packages and went with Shun Xing Express, after comparing the efficiency and requirements set out by several courier companies.

The shipping costs reportedly came out to S$32.

Medicine shipments may take 2 to 4 weeks to deliver

Lianhe Zaobao understands that packages sent directly by air can only carry up to eight boxes of non-prescription drugs.

Couriers have also shared that they are not allowed to ship rapid antigen detection kits and prescription drugs.

After packaging and preparing the haul for shipment, delivery times may still vary from two to four weeks.

This is due to the uncertain situation in China and due to custom inspections.

Chinese pharmaceutical companies operating at full capacity to meet demands

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the drug shortage in China is seriously impacting residents’ lives.

However, pharmaceutical companies have assured the public that they are “operating at full capacity” to meet the rising demands.

Some companies have also transitioned to a 24-hour production line and activated all their manpower in this difficult time.

Featured image adapted from Reddit.