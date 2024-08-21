Chinese tourists allegedly stranded on Race Course Road after not buying souvenirs sold by driver

Chinese tourists allegedly stranded in Little India on 16 Aug

On Friday (16 Aug), a group of 20 Chinese tourists were stranded along Race Course Road after they refused to purchase souvenirs from a tour bus driver.

A video circulating online shows the group in a heated argument with the driver.

The on-screen text claims that the driver ditched the group because they did not buy the items he was selling.

The video starts with tourists standing outside the bus and criticising the driver for verbally insulting them.

Netizens mentioned the situation escalated after lunch, as reported by Shin Min Daily News.

A female tourist had needed to retrieve medicine for high blood pressure from the bus, but the driver refused to open the door.

The bus driver then allegedly remarked: “Chinese people don’t spend money, so they get nothing.”

Driver allegedly unloads luggage & left tourists stranded

Earlier in the day, the driver tried selling souvenirs to the group of tourists, but the sales fell below his expectations.

Later, when the driver eventually opened the door, he reportedly hit one of the tourists.

The video then cuts to the driver unloading all the tourists’ luggage from the bus trunk, leaving the group of Chinese tourists stranded on the roadside.

At the end of the video, a female tourist was seen speaking on her phone, presumably calling a representative of the tour company.

She said that nobody would have signed up for the tour if they knew they would be subject to such treatment.

She also emphasised that the company had told them it is not mandatory for tourists to buy items sold by the driver.

“Regardless of the price of this package, if you are providing this service then you should demonstrate some hospitality from your side,” she reasoned.

Apparently a common practice for drivers to sell souvenirs

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, stall owners along Race Course Road confirmed seeing a loud and angry group of tourists earlier in the day.

The Chinese news site also managed to speak to the driver of a bus with a ‘similar’ design.

The driver identified the man in the video as his colleague, who he described as being “taciturn”.

He also shared that it is common for drivers to sell souvenirs to tourists for extra cash. Their companies are apparently aware of the practice.

Noting that such souvenirs are affordable, the driver insists they do not force tourists to purchase them.

“This job is not easy, and we have to carry tourists’ luggage that can weigh up to 40 to 50kg. I hope tourists4t show a little more understanding,” he lamented.

