Chinese traveller declares 10 cartons of cigarettes at Changi Airport, ICA finds 218 cartons

Chinese traveller found with 218 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in his belongings

A 57-year-old Chinese traveller is under investigation after allegedly attempting to bring more than 200 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore via Changi Airport.

While he had declared that he had 10 cartons, officers found 218 cartons instead, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post on Monday (23 March).

Chinese traveller ‘acting suspiciously’ at Changi Airport

On 19 March, ICA Search & Examination officers at Terminal 1 directed the male Chinese traveller to undergo further checks after noticing him “acting suspiciously”.

Before the inspection, he was asked if he had any items to declare.

He declared that he was carrying 10 cartons of cigarettes, ICA said.

Chinese traveller & cigarettes referred to S’pore Customs

However, further checks uncovered a significantly larger quantity — a total of 218 cartons in his belongings.

The man and the cigarettes were subsequently referred to Singapore Customs for investigation.

In its post, ICA reiterated its role in safeguarding Singapore’s borders.

The agency is committed to facilitating trade and travel while keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure, it said.

4 arrested in operation against duty-unpaid cigarettes, including 3 Chinese nationals

Separately, Singapore Customs revealed in a Facebook post on Tuesday (24 March) that it had conducted a two-day islandwide operation on 10 March and 11 March, following a referral from the ICA.

Four people were arrested for buying duty-unpaid cigarettes online, including a 34-year-old Singaporean woman.

The other three were male Chinese nationals aged between 19 and 23 — one tertiary student and two post-graduate students.

Additionally, a 40-year-old male Chinese national is assisting with investigations.

Three of the suspects have been charged in court, and investigations are ongoing for the other two.

87 cartons of cigarettes seized, amounting to S$11K in duty & GST

All five had allegedly bought the duty-unpaid cigarettes from overseas sellers via social media platforms.

The goods were packed in parcels and shipped to the buyers, Singapore Customs said.

More than 87 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were also seized during the operation.

The total amount of duty and Goods and Services Tax evaded was about S$11,400.

No duty-free concession on cigarettes

Singapore has strict regulations on tobacco imports, with duties imposed on cigarettes brought into the country.

Travellers are required to declare and pay duty on all cigarettes and tobacco products, with no duty-free concession on such products, according to Singapore Customs.

Failure to do so can result in enforcement action, including fines and prosecution.

Buying, selling, storing or consuming duty-unpaid cigarettes is also illegal and carries severe penalties.

Offenders may be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to six years. Foreign student passes may also be revoked.

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