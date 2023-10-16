Choa Chu Kang To Get New Hawker Centre, Town Plaza & Upgraded Park Under Rejuvenation Plans

New Hawker Centre & More Recreational Spaces In Works For Choa Chu Kang

Residents of Choa Chu Kang have enjoyed a slew of exciting developments in the past few months, such as the opening of the largest SAFRA gym.

Now, the area is getting its most extensive makeover yet, with new mixed-use developments, recreational spaces, green paths, and more in the pipeline.

The list of developments was announced in a statement by the Housing & Development Board (HDB) and is part of the Remaking Our Heartland (ROH) programme.

The rejuvenation plans should benefit some 162,000 residents.

New mixed-use developments include hawker centre, pedestrian mall & town plaza

In a statement published on 15 Oct (Sunday), HDB said the town centre will see the addition of new mixed-use developments and a new Integrated Transport Hub (ITH).

The amenities included in these developments and the ITH include a new hawker centre, more food and beverage outlets, and a new pedestrian mall.

There will also be a new town plaza with fans and seating areas to accommodate public events such as performances and festive bazaars.

The ITH will be next to the existing Choa Chu Kang MRT station on the North-South Line (NSL).

It will also connect residents to the previously announced Choa Chu Kang MRT station along the Jurong Region Line (JRL). This is due for completion in 2027.

Upon the JRL’s full completion in 2029, residents can travel more easily to key locations in the West, such as Jurong Lake District and Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

New Heart of Yew Tee integrated development will have housing options for seniors

Yew Tee will also see a sizeable addition in the form of the Heart of Yew Tee integrated development.

Upon its projected opening in the first quarter of 2027, it will offer residences for seniors. There will also be a new hawker centre, polyclinic, kidney dialysis centre, and shops.

It will be one MRT stop away from the Choa Chu Kang town centre and a short walk from Yew Tee MRT station.

The development will have a 10-storey residential block linked to a six-storey commercial block.

More greenery to be added to existing & new developments in Choa Chu Kang

Upon the suggestion of residents, the National Parks Board (NParks) will give Choa Chu Kang Park a facelift.

For starters, the greenery within the park will extend into the town centre area right next to it.

The expansion will be integrated into the aforementioned mixed-use developments, with landscaping within the pedestrian mall and town plaza.

On the subject of blending nature and developments, the upcoming Rail Green I and II housing projects will have green elements like roof gardens at the multi-storey car parks.

Due to the developments’ proximity to the Rail Corridor, blocks near the corridor will have pockets of social communal spaces, such as fitness corners, to foster community bonding.

Additionally, urban landscapes like Sungai Peng Siang and Pang Sua Canal will get a green makeover.

Pang Sua Canal will also be upgraded with fitness facilities and fishing decks, along with enhancements to access points.

Over at Villa Verde Park, NParks will develop a new extension beneath the Kranji Expressway (KJE) viaduct and optimise it for greenery and recreation.

More green paths will also be added in town to promote ecological connectivity.

Active spaces to be introduced along North-South Line MRT viaduct

Choa Chu Kang residents can anticipate more social and recreational spaces along selected sections of the NSL MRT viaduct.

One of these is the Activity Corridor, which combines active and play areas with tranquil spaces featuring enhanced landscaping.

Next up is the Yew Tee Lifestyle Corridor, which will see a new water play feature and a large community pavilion. The corridor goes from the Pang Sua Canal to Yew Tee MRT station.

Meanwhile, the Limbang Green Spine, which stretches from Yew Tee MRT station to Limbang Park, will benefit from new fitness equipment, rest areas, and sheltered linkways.

The Brickland and Keat Hong estates will get a Wellness Zone with various recreational spaces and sports facilities.

The facilities include BMX cycling paths and a Brickland Sport-in-Precinct facility near Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7. The latter will house a sheltered basketball court, fitness corners for all ages, and a playground.

Furthermore, four neighbourhood parks and centres will be revamped to include more exercise equipment and inclusive designs.

One is the central courtyard next to Block 144 at Teck Whye Shopping Centre. This will become a multi-generational community space with fitness facilities and play areas for residents of all ages.

Green paths to ease commuting for pedestrians & cyclists

Measures to improve pedestrian and cycling connectivity are in the works, such as new cycling paths and more bicycle racks.

These paths will complement the Rail Corridor and Park Connector Network.

Besides that, an 80-metre-long stretch of road along Choa Chu Kang Terrace in front of Sunshine Place will be turned into a pedestrian walkway and closed to traffic.

This repurposed stretch will also see the addition of more greenery and community spaces.

Moreover, senior pedestrians can walk safely in Silver Zones at Choa Chu Kang Crescent and Choa Chu Kang Street 51.

These zones will have road safety elements that encourage motorists to drive slower and keep an eye out for pedestrians.

More crossing points will also be installed here to facilitate the walking experience for senior citizens.

The developments are expected to be implemented within the next five to 10 years.

Residents may offer more feedback by visiting exhibitions of these proposals at Keat Hong Community Club from 15 until 29 Oct. After that, they can drop by Yew Tee Plaza from 4 to 19 Nov.

Alternatively, they can visit HDB InfoWEB to view these exhibitions online and give their two cents there.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from HDB.