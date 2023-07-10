Largest SAFRA Gym Opens In Choa Chu Kang, Includes Sheltered Swimming Pool & Boxing Ring

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

SAFRA EnergyOne Opens At Choa Chu Kang With Exclusive Promotions

We’re now in July, which means you’re left with a few months to achieve whatever fitness goals you may have set as your New Year’s resolution.

If you aim to explore different kinds of exercises, then it makes sense to visit a place with a vast range of equipment and facilities.

SAFRA recently opened its largest EnergyOne gym in Singapore at Choa Chu Kang. It offers those in the northwest a sprawling 18,000 sq ft space that boasts the latest amenities for a fulfilling workout.

Aside from the usual machines, you’ll also have access to a very Instagrammable sheltered swimming pool, cool boxing and Muay Thai ring, and more.

Dedicated spaces for different kinds of training

Just like tech gadgets, gym equipment has come a long way in terms of form, function, and features, allowing users to better reach and track their workout objectives.

At SAFRA EnergyOne Choa Chu Kang, you’ll find the latest equipment, like cardio machines, resistance training machines, and free weights, that will be instrumental in your journey to a fitter, healthier you.

Because the gym is so big, whole sections can be allocated as dedicated zones for different types of training, be it functional, cardio, or strength.

That way, you’ll have plenty of room to focus on your routine without worrying about unwittingly intruding into others’ space or vice versa.

If you need extra guidance, certified personal trainers are available to ensure you’re making the most of each workout sesh.

Furthermore, EnergyOne Choa Chu Kang has the honour of being the first community gym in the country to become a Hammer Strength Certified Training Centre.

This means you can trust the equipment there to be of the highest and most durable quality, able to withstand even the most intense workouts.

Perfect for challenging and pushing yourself even further.

Sheltered pool plus Boxing & Muay Thai ring for different kinds of workouts

Standard gym workouts not really your thing? Perhaps the club’s sheltered swimming pool might interest you more.

With six lanes that stretch 50m in length, you’ll be itching to unleash your inner aquatic athlete or live your mermaid dreams.

What’s more, you get to do it in a sheltered outdoor environment that lets you enjoy the fresh air and lovely views while being protected from the scorching sun or pouring rain.

Alternatively, the SAFRA EnergyOne gym is also home to its own boxing and Muay Thai arena, which was set up in partnership with The Ring Boxing CCK.

Punch, jab, dodge, and kick your way to victory — and a lean, mean new physique — with the gym’s boxing and Muay Thai training programmes, available to everyone with SAFRA and EnergyOne members enjoying additional perks and special rates.

Do note that The Ring Boxing CCK membership fees apply in addition to the gym membership fees.

If group classes are where you truly thrive, sign up for EGX, which has over 16 different programmes and is designed to help one become not just stronger and fitter, but also healthier.

After working up a sweat, spend some time chilling in the steam room to relax and detox. Then, get cleaned up in the showers and head home while basking in the post-workout glow and endorphins.

Attractive rates at EnergyOne gyms for SAFRA members

Getting to enjoy such a wide variety of amenities under a single membership is rare, but that’s precisely what you get when you sign up with SAFRA.

One membership unlocks unlimited access to all seven EnergyOne gyms islandwide. So even if the brand new Choa Chu Kang outlet is too out of the way for you, you can drop by the following locations instead:

Jurong

Mount Faber

Punggol

Tampines

Toa Payoh

Yishun

What’s more, SAFRA members can enjoy special rates on membership plans if they sign up within the next few months.

Fees for new joiners from July to September 2023 cost S$494.60 for nine months (U.P. S$885.60). They’ll also get a free Skechers shoe bag worth S$25.

New members’ spouses get an even more value-for-money deal at S$378 for a nine-month membership (U.P. S$599.40), so this is your sign to start working out with your partner.

For those renewing their main and spouse memberships during the same period, here are the rates:

Renewals of six months and above come with a complimentary bottle of Lab Series Daily Rescue Water Lotion worth S$67.

Non-SAFRA members can also sign up for a term membership, which grants them free access to all hot tubs and steam rooms at the following rates:

NSmen can save more when they register for a one-year complimentary SAFRA membership.

This gets them exclusive rates at all SAFRA facilities – including EnergyOne gyms – as well as special deals and discounts across partnering merchants islandwide on a wide variety of products and services.

To learn more about the new EnergyOne Choa Chu Kang and its promotions, visit the official website here or pop by your nearest outlet.

You can also follow SAFRA and SAFRA EnergyOne on Facebook for all the latest updates.

Have fun on your fitness journey

Working out takes dedication and discipline, both of which are not always easy to maintain.

However, having the right environment and facilities might provide that much-needed motivation boost to hit all your exercise targets.

It’s never too late to start prioritising your fitness and health, so this is your sign to start finding ways to make every workout session fun and fruitful.

