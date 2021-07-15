2 Children From Same Household Test Positive, Choa Chu Kang PCF Sparkletots Closes

Singapore has seen a surge of cases in recent days and it looks like our young ones aren’t spared from the virus as well.

2 children from a PCF Sparkletots centre in Choa Chu Kang have tested positive for Covid-19.

The centre is now closed for deep cleaning and disinfection.

2 children test positive

On Wednesday (14 Jul) evening, the Ministry of Health (MOH) informed PCF Sparkletots @ Brickland that one of its Kindergarten 1 students had tested positive.

Subsequently, on Thursday (15 Jul) morning, a second child from the same household who attends the same school also tested positive.

Both children were last at the centre, located at Block 801 Keat Hong Close, on Monday (12 Jul) and were asymptomatic.

According to The Straits Times (ST), children and staff from Playgroup to Kindergarten 2 who were in the same classes as the infected students have been placed on a leave of absence till 26 Jul.

Choa Chu Kang PCF Sparkletots closed for disinfection

PCF Sparkletots @ Brickland’s premises has been closed till Thursday (15 Jul) for deep cleaning and disinfection.

The centre’s infant care services will resume on Friday (16 Jul). All other classes will resume on 27 Jul.

In a letter to parents, lead executive principal Janice Ng stated that contact tracing is underway, reported ST.

Monitor children’s health and visit a clinic if unwell

Moving forward, the centre will work with the authorities to ensure all staff and children are kept safe.

According to ST, Ms Ng also sought parents’ understanding and cooperation to make alternative childcare arrangements during this period.

Additionally, parents of affected children are advised to monitor their children’s health and visit a clinic if they are unwell.

Hope spread of infections will be curbed

It is concerning that we are seeing a resurgence in community cases once again in Singapore.

Hopefully, with extensive testing and isolating of infected individuals, we will be able to curb the infections from spreading further.

Meanwhile, always abide by the safe distancing rules and exercise caution even as we enjoy our current freedoms.

