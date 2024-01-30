Tanker Driver Who Died In Choa Chu Kang Accident Had Reunion Dinner Scheduled The Next Day

Tanker Driver Who Died In Choa Chu Kang Accident Started Job A Month Ago

A chain collision in Choa Chu Kang on Monday (29 Jan) resulted in the demise of a 56-year-old tanker driver.

In a heartbreaking revelation, the victim’s sister shared that the family was supposed to have their Chinese New Year (CNY) reunion dinner the next day (30 Jan).

The tragedy has left the family, especially the victim’s mother, distraught.

Mother of tanker driver who died in Choa Chu Kang accident distraught

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the victim’s sister Ms Deng (name transliterated from Mandarin) said their family had planned to have their CNY reunion dinner on Tuesday (30 Jan).

However, the fatal accident took her brother’s life the day before (29 Jan).

In preparation for the reunion, Ms Deng had placed a reservation at the tze char stall below their house.

Upon learning of her brother’s passing, their 82-year-old mother could not stop crying, she told Shin Min Daily. The elderly woman couldn’t even respond when others tried communicating with her.

In light of the sudden loss, Ms Deng and her family are still struggling to accept the tragedy.

However, the family is trying their best to maintain their composure to take care of their mother.

What perhaps makes the situation even more saddening was the fact that their father passed away nearly five decades ago while he was repairing a car.

For now, Ms Deng hopes that motorists with footage of the accident would reach out and provide the police with more details.

She told Shin Min Daily that her brother had only found a stable job last month after a prolonged period of flux, which involved unemployment and other forms of “disruptions”.

The family had initially harboured high hopes for 2024 in light of these developments and certainly didn’t expect such a tragedy.

Tanker driver passed away in 5-vehicle pile-up

The chain collision, which involved three heavy vehicles and two cars, happened along Choa Chu Kang Way on Monday (29 Jan).

The road tanker that the victim was driving had its right side completely smashed.

A blue police tent was later seen placed in front of the tanker.

In the aftermath of the accident, the company that owns the tanker has promised to do its best to help the family of the deceased.

