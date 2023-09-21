Choi Siwon Of Super Junior Meets PM Lee, Says He’s A Great Inspiration

Choi Siwon Meets Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong At F1

Choi Siwon, famous for being a member of K-Pop group Super Junior, was recently in Singapore. During his time here, he met Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong and participated in the F1 festivities.

After his meeting with the PM, Choi took to his social media to share his admiration for the politician, calling the latter a great inspiration.

On top of that, Choi also hung out with other big names during the Grand Prix, such as Singaporean singer JJ Lin and Indonesian actress Raline Shah.

Choi Siwon deems Lee Hsien Loong a ‘great inspiration to the world’

On Thursday (21 Sep), Choi shared a picture of himself shaking hands with PM Lee on his Instagram page.

Although the location of this meeting was not clear, Choi was wearing a lanyard with the words “Paddock Club” on it. This indicates that he likely met the PM during the Formula 1 (F1) Singapore Airlines Grand Prix (GP) 2023.

In his caption, Choi wrote that PM Lee has taken Singapore’s culture, diplomacy, and defence “to the next level” over the past two decades.

The South Korean performer and actor then stated that the Singaporean politician’s achievements will be “a great inspiration to the world”.

“It’s an honour to meet you Prime Minister.”

Super Junior member also met stars like JJ Lin & Raline Shah

Besides PM Lee, Choi also rubbed shoulders with other regional superstars over the F1 weekend.

Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin was among the stars he hung out with.

On Monday (18 Sep), Lin posted a series of photographs from the festivities on Instagram. These images included some of Choi gamely posing for selfies with Lin.

In addition, fans spotted Choi on the tracks with Indonesian actress Raline Shah.

Notably, both Choi and Raline are active philanthropists who have previously crossed paths.

Prior to the Grand Prix, the pair’s last meeting was at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Jakarta earlier this month.

