S’pore Customs finds duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in glass blocks, over S$870K in duties & taxes evaded

5 men arrested after duty-unpaid cigarettes found hidden in glass blocks

Over two operations in the last two weeks, thousands of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found hidden in glass blocks.

The duties and taxes allegedly evaded amounted to more than S$870,000.

This was revealed by Singapore Customs in a media release on Monday (12 Aug).

Cigarettes found in glass blocks at Woodlands industrial building

Singapore Customs said it conducted the first operation on 31 July at an industrial building in Woodlands Avenue 12.

There, duty-unpaid cigarettes were found hidden among a consignment of glass blocks in a unit.

2,240 cartons and 17,918 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized altogether, along with a truck allegedly used for transportation.

Five men arrested, including Singaporean suspected coordinator

Four men were also arrested outside the unit:

a 38-year-old Singaporean a 26-year-old Indian national a 29-year-old Indian national a 39-year-old Indian national

Later, a fifth man was arrested near his residence — a 49-year-old Singaporean.

He is suspected to be the coordinator, allegedly engaged the 38-year-old Singaporean man to transport the glass blocks containing cigarettes to the unit.

The 49-year-old also allegedly engaged the 39-year-old Indian national to engage the other two Indian nationals to repack the cigarettes into cartons.

More cigarettes in glass blocks found in Jurong

On 5 Aug, a second operation was conducted at a warehouse in Jurong Port Road.

There, another 2,240 cartons and 17,920 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found to be hidden among glass blocks.

In total, 4,480 cartons and 35,838 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized over the two operations.

The amount of duties and Goods and Services Tax (GST) allegedly evaded is estimated at about S$873,889, Singapore Customs said.

Court proceedings ongoing against four men

Court proceedings are ongoing against four of the five men. As for the 29-year-old, investigations are continuing.

Signapore Customs reminded the public that buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act.

Convicted offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duties and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

Vehicles used in committing the offences may also be forfeited.

Members of the public with information on such illegal activities are advised to report it to Singapore Customs.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Customs.