Staff & volunteers guide commuters during Circle Line service adjustments, praised for their efforts

LTA thanks staff & volunteers for guiding commuters during Circle Line works

Ongoing tunnel strengthening works along the Circle Line (CCL) could have caused major inconvenience, but commuters experienced orderly queues, clear directions, and plenty of assistance.

This was made possible by Land Transport Authority (LTA) staff and volunteers, who stepped in to guide passengers during the service adjustments.

LTA staff & volunteers guide Circle Line commuters

In a Facebook post on Monday (19 Jan), LTA thanked its staff and volunteers for arriving early to manage crowds.

The authority also expressed appreciation to commuters for their cooperation, noting that the service changes required extra planning and travel time.

Passengers’ calm behaviour helped ensure a smoother experience for everyone.

The accompanying Facebook reel showed staff and volunteers stationed along walking routes, station exits, and temporary bus boarding points, directing commuters and assisting with wayfinding.

Even with the service disruption, queues moved in an orderly manner, with commuters following instructions patiently.

Netizens commend frontline efforts

Netizens also took to the comments section to express their appreciation for LTA staff and volunteers.

One thanked the frontline team for their “dedication and care”, saying it “made a real difference”.

Another highlighted that “the backend team are the ones who do the most”, while others simply shared messages of thanks for the staff’s efforts.

LTA advises commuters to plan ahead

The service changes are part of essential tunnel strengthening works, which require some sections of the CCL to operate on a single platform.

Shuttle bus services and on-site staff have been deployed to help commuters navigate the adjustments.

LTA reminded passengers to allow extra travel time and consider alternative routes where possible until 19 April.

For more information, commuters can visit LTA’s website or check their social media posts.

Also read: Circle Line will see 3-month tunnel closure in 2026, commuters to expect up to 30 mins additional travel time

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority on Facebook.