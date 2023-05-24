MRT Services At 7 Circle Line Stations Will Experience Delays Of Up To 30 Minutes In June & July

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

MRT Services At 7 Circle Line Stations Will Experience Delays Due To Tunnel Strengthening Works

On Wednesday (24 May), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that MRT services at seven stations of the Circle Line (CCL) would be experiencing a delay for a set of dates in June and July.

This is due to tunnel strengthening works, resulting in the affected schedules.

LTA has thus advised commuters to plan ahead to avoid delays in their travelling times.

Delays in MRT services at 7 Circle Line stations

LTA announced the delay for the MRT services on Wednesday (24 May).

The delay will take place from 11 June to 20 July this year, affecting seven train stations on the CCL.

These stations are as follows:

Nicoll Highway

Promenade

Bayfront

Marina Bay

Esplanade

Bras Basah

Dhoby Ghaut

Services will operate from 9pm daily on only one platform via a shuttle service on the following dates:

11 to 15 June

19 to 23 June

25 to 27 June

30 June

3 to 6 July

9 to 13 July

17 to 20 July

Train services will return to normal from 16 to 18 June, 24 June, and 28 to 29 June. As for July, dates on which services will not have any disruptions will be 1 to 2 July, 7 to 8 July and 14 to 16 July.

Plan your journeys ahead

LTA added that routine inspections by the authority and public transport operators found that a small section of the tunnel between Promenade and Nicoll Highway stations had suffered greater pressure.

Currently, this poses no safety risks to CCL train operations. However, LTA has decided to carry out precautionary maintenance and strengthening works.

This will include installing steel supports to tunnel rings to maintain the long-term integrity of the tunnel.

“LTA and the operators will continue to regularly monitor tunnels used for rail operations as part of our maintenance regime,” they said.

As delays in travelling time may take up to 30 minutes, LTA advised commuters to plan their journeys ahead of time and use other rail lines or bus services.

Passengers can also refer to LTA’s MyTransport.SG mobile app and LTA’s and SMRT’s social media platforms for more details.

In addition, there will be posters and announcements at CCL stations to inform them of the changes to travelling time.

SMRT station staff will also be deployed at the affected stations.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.