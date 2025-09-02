Citi & SMRT celebrate 20-year partnership with S$400 cashback, 5% savings on M’sian Ringgit spend & more

Citi & SMRT 20-year partnership perks include upsized S$400 cashback & 20-cent treats

For close to two decades, Citi and SMRT have been the dynamic duo making commuting and everyday spending in Singapore more seamless and rewarding with their combined transit and credit card solutions.

The Citi SMRT Card is for more than just train rides. In fact, it has long been an all-round essential, helping cardmembers save on daily expenses like groceries, online shopping, and more.

Now, as the two giants celebrate 20 years of partnership, they’re looking forward to many more rewarding years ahead, rolling out exciting new perks to thank customers for being part of the journey.

From upsized S$400 cashback to a fun game, exclusive treats, and new savings across Malaysian Ringgit spends, there’s plenty to look forward to.

Citi & SMRT 20-year partnership celebration event at Ang Mo Kio MRT Station

To mark the milestone, Citi and SMRT brought the celebration right into the heart of Singapore’s public transport network at Ang Mo Kio MRT Station on Monday (1 Sept).

The bustling station took on a festive mood, opening with a lively performance by Noooice! Academy before Citibank Singapore CEO Yeo Wenxian and SMRT Group CEO Ngien Hoon Ping shared their reflections on the partnership’s journey and its future.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed to mark the next chapter, and guests explored the Interactive Experience Zone for a first look at the refreshed Citi SMRT Card benefits.

Besides posing with a card-themed backdrop and props, guests were the first to try out Citi SMRT Card’s first-ever mobile game ‘Rush Hour Run’, which goes live on 4 Sept 2025.

Play ‘Rush Hour Run’ & win

You, too, can have a chance to win with the ‘Rush Hour Run’ mobile game. The idea is simple: collect as many icons as you can and hit at least 100 points to unlock rewards. Try it out for yourself here.

Prizes include S$20 vouchers from Lazada, as well as online promo codes from ZALORA, Ryan’s Grocery, and many more.

The game is open to everyone, and you can play as many times as you like, giving you plenty of chances to win. Just keep in mind that to redeem your rewards, you’ll need to make a payment using a Citi Card.

S$400 cashback, 5% savings, 20-cent treats & more

This celebratory event isn’t just about honouring the past — it’s about making everyday life, from commutes to online shopping, a little easier on the wallet.

Citi SMRT Cardmembers can now look forward to fresh perks, starting with an upsized S$400 cashback for new sign-ups. All you need to do is spend S$800 within the first two months to get it — essentially like getting half your money back.

If you’re a regular across the causeway, you’ll also be glad to know that the Citi SMRT Card now comes with 5% savings on Malaysian Ringgit spends.

This promo kicked off on 1 Sept and runs until 28 Feb 2026. It applies to both eligible online and retail purchases, so whether you’re grabbing weekend groceries in JB or browsing Malaysia-based sites from home, you’ll be saving as you go.

And because a little treat goes a long way, Citi SMRT Cardmembers can look forward to weekly deals for four weeks starting 19 Sept 2025.

For just 20 cents, you can enjoy favourites from a range of popular F&B brands — the perfect pick-me-up for any day of the week. Check back on the Citi SMRT Card website for the full list of participating outlets.

These celebratory perks build on existing benefits that have already made the Citi SMRT Card a daily must-have: 5% savings on online purchases, 5% savings on transport (including public transport, taxis, and private commutes), and 5% savings on groceries.

For more information and to sign up (bringing you one step closer to that sweet upsized S$400 cashback), visit the Citi SMRT Card website and follow Citi Singapore on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Citi and SMRT.

Featured image by MS News (photography by Cassia Leong) and adapted from RyanKing999 on Canva, for illustration purposes only.