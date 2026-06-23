S’pore civil servants to get 0.45-month mid-year bonus, junior officers to receive up to S$400 more

2026 mid-year bonus for civil servants takes into account ‘downside risks’ to S’pore’s economic outlook

As the first six months of the year come to an end, civil servants in Singapore can expect to enjoy a mid-year bonus of 0.45 months.

Junior-grade officers will also get up to S$400 more, said the Public Service Division (PSD) in a media release on Tuesday (23 June).

Some civil servants to get one-time payment on top of mid-year bonus

PSD said all civil servants will be eligible for the mid-year Annual Variable Component (AVC) of 0.45 months.

Some of them will also receive a one-time payment on top of that.

Specifically, those in grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will get an extra S$250.

Those in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, and those in the Operations Support Scheme (OSS), will receive S$400 more.

S’pore’s economic performance considered in determining mid-year bonus

PSD said the quantum of the mid-year AVC to be disbursed took into account Singapore’s economic performance in the first quarter of 2026.

It also considered the “downside risks” to Singapore’s economic outlook, which remain “significant”.

The United States-Israel-Iran conflict was cited as a reason for clouding the outlook.

Govt & unions to monitor economic situation in deciding year-end bonus

The Government also took the decision in close consultation with public-sector unions, PSD noted, adding:

The public-sector unions and the Government will jointly monitor the developments for the rest of the year and calibrate the year-end payments accordingly.

It will also take into consideration the National Wages Council’s guidelines, set to be released later this year.

S’pore economy grew by 6.0% in 1Q 2025

Singapore’s economy grew by 6.0% on a year-on-year basis in the first three months of 2026, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in May.

Thus, MTI has maintained the gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the year at “2.0% to 4.0%”.

According to advance estimates from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the labour market remained “resilient” in the first quarter of this year.

The pace of employment growth has moderated compared with the last quarter of 2025.

Mid-year bonus for civil servants was 0.4 months last year

Last year’s mid-year bonus for civil servants was slightly lower at 0.4 months, with junior officers similarly getting up to S$400 more.

As civil servants’ year-end bonus for 2025 was 1.3 months, they received a total of 1.7 months’ bonus for the whole year.

Junior officers accordingly got up to S$1,000 in a one-off payment for 2025.

Also read: S’pore civil servants to get pay increase of 2-9% from 1 Aug, about 22,000 to benefit

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Featured image by MS News.