S’pore civil servants to get 0.4-month mid-year bonus, junior officers receive up to S$400 more

2025 mid-year bonus for civil servants takes into account ‘subdued economic outlook’

As the first six months of the year come to an end, civil servants in Singapore can expect to enjoy a 0.4-month mid-year bonus.

Junior-grade officers will also get up to S$400 more, said the Public Service Division (PSD) in a press release on Monday (16 June).

Some civil servants to get one-time payment on top of mid-year bonus

PSD said all civil servants will be eligible for the mid-year Annual Variable Component (AVC) of 0.4 months.

Some of them will also receive a one-time payment on top of that.

Specifically, those in grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will get an extra S$250.

Those in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, and those in the Operations Support Scheme (OSS), will receive S$400 more.

This “additional support” comes as the Government takes a “progressive approach” to the mid-year payment, PSD added.

S’pore economic performance considered in determining mid-year bonus

PSD said the quantum of the mid-year AVC to be disbursed took into account Singapore’s economic performance in the first quarter of 2025.

It also considered the “subdued economic outlook” for this year, with weaker Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast, as well as downside economic risks,

The Government also made the decision in close consultation with public-sector unions, PSD noted, adding:

The public sector unions and the Government will jointly monitor the economic performance for the rest of the year, and will calibrate the year-end payments accordingly.

It will also take into consideration the National Wages Council’s guidelines, set to be released later this year.

S’pore economy grew by 3.9% in 1Q 2025

Singapore’s economy grew by 3.9% on a year-on-year basis in the first three months of 2025, PSD said.

As such, the Ministry of Trade and Industry has maintained the GDP growth forecast for the year at “0.0% to 2.0%”, PSD noted, adding:

The assessment takes into consideration that the global economic environment remains clouded by significant uncertainty, with the risks tilted to the downside.

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), though the labour market continued to expand in the first quarter, it showed signs of moderating labour demand.

The pace of employment growth has slowed compared with previous quarters, with unemployment rates edging up slightly from December last year, PSD said, noting:

MOM expects the labour market to soften going forward given the greater uncertainties weighing on business sentiments.

Mid-year bonus for civil servants was 0.45 months last year

Last year’s mid-year bonus for civil servants was slightly higher at 0.45 months, though junior officers got only up to S$250 more.

As civil servants’ year-end bonus for 2024 was 1.05 months, they received a total of 1.5 months’ bonus for the whole year.

Junior officers accordingly got up to S$850 in a one-off payment for 2024.

