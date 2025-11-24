S’pore civil servants to get 1.3-month year-end bonus, junior officers will receive S$600 more

2024 year-end bonus for civil servants takes into account better-than-expected performance of S’pore economy

Civil servants in Singapore can expect to enjoy a 1.3-month year-end bonus as the year-end holiday season approaches.

Junior-grade officers will get an additional S$600, said the Public Service Division (PSD) in a press release on Monday (24 Nov).

All civil servants eligible for year-end bonus

PSD said all civil servants will be eligible for the year-end Annual Variable Component (AVC) of 1.3 months.

Some of them will also receive an additional one-time payment — specifically, those in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, and those in the Operations Support Scheme (OSS), will get S$600 more.

This is in line with National Wages Council (NWC) recommendations to uplift the wages of lower-wage workers.

The Government will also continue to pay the Non-Pensionable Annual Allowance of one month — also known as the “13th-month bonus” — to all civil servants.

GDP growth of around 4.0% forecast

PSD said the quantum of year-end AVC to be disbursed took into consideration Singapore’s expected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth this year.

The Republic’s GDP is forecast to grow by “around 4.0%” — upgraded by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, PSD noted, adding:

The assessment takes into consideration the better-than-expected performance of the Singapore economy in the first three quarters of the year, as well as the latest global and domestic economic situations.

According to the Ministry of Manpower, labour market conditions were “stronger than anticipated”, with total employment rising at a faster pace than in the previous quarter.

Unemployment rates and retrenchments also “remained low and stable”.

NWC guidelines for 2025/2026 were also taken into account, and the decision was made in close consultation with public-sector unions, it added.

Civil servants getting 1.7 months’ bonus for 2025

In June, PSD announced a 0.4-month mid-year bonus for civil servants, with junior officers getting up to S$400 more.

That means civil servants will receive a total of 1.7 months’ bonus for the whole year.

Junior officers would accordingly get up to S$1,000 in one-off payments for 2025.

This year’s bonus is more than the amount disbursed last year, when civil servants received 1.5 months’ bonus for the whole of 2024.

