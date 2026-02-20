S’pore civil servants to get pay increase of 2-9% from 1 Aug, about 22,000 to benefit

Pay increase for civil servants to keep pace with market standards: PSD

About 22,000 civil servants in Singapore will receive a pay increase of 2% to 9% from 1 Aug, the first such salary adjustment since 2022.

This will ensure the public service keeps pace with market standards, said the Public Service Division (PSD) in a media release on Friday (20 Feb).

Civil servants eligible for pay increase fall under 5 schemes

Civil servants eligible for the pay increase currently perform a range of roles such as policy and planning, administration and operations, PSD said.

It will hence apply to officers working under the following schemes and their related schemes:

Management Executive Scheme (MXS) — 2% to 9% adjustment

Technical Support Scheme (TSS) — 4% to 9%

Management Support Scheme (MSS) — 4% to 5%

Corporate Support Scheme (CSS) — 4% to 5%

Operations Support Scheme (OSS) — 4% to 8%

MXS officers in grades whose salaries are further from the market benchmark will enjoy greater pay adjustments.

However, MXS officers whose salaries are already competitive will get no pay adjustments.

Pay increase so public service can attract and retain talent

PSD said the upcoming increments are the result of a periodic review of salaries.

After the review, pay adjustments will be made when necessary so that the civil service can “broadly keep pace” with the market, but not lead it.

The last time civil servants under these schemes saw a pay rise was in 2022, it noted, adding:

Since then, salary levels in the market have increased.

Thus, the 1 Aug pay rise will also enable the civil service to continue staying competitive in attracting and retaining talent “to deliver well for Singaporeans”.

This is amid “evolving demands and the growing complexity of the global environment”, PSD maintained.

Union welcomes pay increases

The pay increases were also decided upon after close consultation with the NTUC-affiliated Amalgamated Union of Public Employees (AUPE), PSD said.

In an NTUC media release on the same day, AUPE welcomed the increments, pointing out that the last revision was nearly four years ago.

AUPE General Secretary Sanjeev Tiwari said officers’ work has “grown in complexity” and they are required to “do more in a lean workforce”.

The pay increases are “a vital recognition of that reality” and will ensure the public service “remains a place where talent is valued and nurtured” to deliver quality public services.

PSD to strengthen rewards for performance

Apart from the pay increase, PSD pledged to continue to strengthen rewards for performance.

It will also step up efforts to provide officers with “meaningful career and growth opportunities”, it said, adding:

The Public Service is committed to attracting, developing and retaining a future-ready workforce that can continue to deliver its best for Singapore and Singaporeans.

