S’pore Civil Servants To Get 5-14% Pay Rise, Will Help Attract & Retain Talent

23,000 Civil Servants’ Pay Rise Will Allow Civil Service To Keep Pace With Market

Like most countries across the world, Singapore’s economy was affected during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

In light of the challenging times, our civil servants had to forego their year-end bonuses.

As the economy slowly recovers in 2022, some civil servants will now see a pay rise of 5-14%.

This will help the civil service attract and retain talent.

Civil servants’ pay rise from 1 Aug

Selected civil servants will enjoy the pay rise from 1 Aug, The Straits Times (ST) reported the Public Service Division (PSD) as saying on Sunday (5 Jun).

This applies to officers working under civil service generic and related schemes.

Those who will get a pay bump of 5-10% are under the following schemes:

Management Executive Scheme (MXS) Management Support Scheme (MSS) Corporate Support Scheme (CSS)

Grades whose salaries are further from the market benchmark will have greater pay adjustments.

Lower-wage workers to get higher adjustment

Staff under the Operations Support Scheme (OSS) will also get higher adjustments of 6-14%.

Explaining why, the PSD said,

This is in line with the call by the Tripartite Workgroup on Lower-Wage Workers to uplift the salaries of lower-wage workers.

The pay rises will thus benefit civil servants whose jobs involve policymaking, administration and operations work.

However, those under specialised schemes won’t get it — meaning police officers, teachers, accountants and foreign service officers will miss out for now.

Thus, the total number of civil servants who will benefit is about 23,000.

Civil servants’ pay rise comes after review

The pay rise is the result of a periodic review of salaries, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) quoted the PSD as saying.

Pay adjustments will be made after this review when necessary, so that the civil service can keep pace with the market, but not lead it.

The last time civil servants under generic schemes saw a pay rise was in 2014, when thousands of them enjoyed a 5% increase.

Pay rise will help attract & retain talent

The Aug pay rise will also “enable the civil service to continue to attract and retain its fair share of talent”, the PSD added.

Due to the pandemic, the importance of a strong public service has been highlighted.

Thus, the PSD elaborated,

The public service is committed to attracting, developing and retaining a future-ready workforce that can continue to deliver its best for Singapore and Singaporeans.

Other ways of helping civil servants

Other ways the PSD is helping civil servants is by offering meaningful career opportunities and supporting their growth and development.

For example, providing job attachments, structured job rotations, formal training and project work.

PSD has also been trying to redesign the pperations support jobs to improve career progression and raise productivity.

They’ve also introduced hybrid work arrangements and flexi-work options.

Civil servants got bonuses in 2021

While civil servants missed their year-end bonus in 2020, it was partly made up in 2021.

They received a 0.3-month mid-year bonus, as well as a 1-month year-end bonus last year.\

On top of that, those holding junior grades got a lump sum payment of $500.

These bonuses were in recognition of their hard work and contributions throughout the pandemic.

A well-deserved reward for civil servants

Throughout the pandemic, our public officers have made countless sacrifices to ensure our system is running smoothly.

As our economy recovers, it’s only fitting that they get rewarded for their work.

Let’s hope this is a promising sign of things to come for workers in other sectors.

