Civil works on SPLRT ‘substantially completed’, to install track equipment & test trains in next phase

Sengkang-Punggol LRT (SPLRT) civil works mostly completed, track installation and testing next

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT (SPLRT) depot expansion project has just hit a major milestone, providing some welcome news for commuters who rely on the SPLRT system.

SPLRT civil works mostly completed

In a Facebook post on Saturday (20 June), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that civil works on the SPLRT connecting tracks and track modification works have been “substantially completed “.

The completion of these works marks an important step towards increasing the capacity and improving commuter journeys in the future.

According to LTA, the project will now move into the next phase, which involves installing track equipment and carrying out train testing.

To facilitate the next stage of works, the Sengkang West LRT Loop via SW1 Cheng Lim will remain closed until 18 Oct.

Photos shared by LTA showed a behind-the-scenes look at the ongoing works.

Alternative travel options available

While the closure remains in effect, commuters can continue on the Sengkang West Loop through SW8 Renjong.

LTA said two-car Light Rail Vehicles (LRVs) have been deployed on this route to provide additional capacity.

Regular bus services also continue to serve the area during this period as usual.

In addition, dedicated Sengkang West Shuttle Bus Services A and B are operating on weekdays to help affected commuters.

Shuttle Bus A runs from 6am to 10am, while Shuttle Bus B operates from 5.30pm to 9.30pm. Both services run at intervals of about three to five minutes during their operating hours.

LTA also thanked commuters for their patience and understanding during this period.

Also read: 6K people use dedicated shuttle service every weekday during Sengkang West LRT inner loop closure

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority on Facebook.