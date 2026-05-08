6K people use dedicated shuttle service every weekday during Sengkang West LRT inner loop closure

Sengkang West LRT inner loop closure sees 6,000 commuters and 200 staff for dedicated shuttle bus service daily

The 6-month closure of the Sengkang West Light Rail Transit (LRT) inner loop has led about 6,000 commuters to rely on a dedicated weekday shuttle bus service each day.

This closure comes as authorities continue major expansion works aimed at improving the reliability of the Sengkang-Punggol LRT system.

The closure, which began on 19 April, will remain in place until 18 Oct 2026.

During this period, commuters travelling on the loop in the direction of Cheng Lim station from Sengkang station will need to use alternative transport arrangements.

Workers need the expansion works and closure to be sequence and carry out safely, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said.

200 staff deployed daily to manage operations

Speaking during a visit to Tongkang LRT station on Thursday (8 May), Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said she was “glad to see” commuters adapting to the changes.

“This is my second time visiting the Sengkang LRT since the scheduled closure commenced. I came during the peak hours to see how commuters are adjusting to the closures,” she said.

“I am glad to see that about 6,000 commuters have been taking the new shuttle bus services every day.”

She added that around 200 staff support operations daily, including crowd marshals and station staff helping commuters on the ground.

Closure needed for depot expansion works

According to a factsheet released by LTA, the closure is necessary to facilitate works connecting two new reception tracks to the Sengkang-Punggol LRT mainline.

The reception tracks are part of expansion efforts to increase the Sengkang-Punggol LRT depot by almost three times from 3.6ha to 11.1ha to support a fully two-car Light Rail Vehicle (LRV) fleet.

The expanded depot will include:

A new maintenance building

Additional stabling facilities

A new test track

Supporting electrical and signalling infrastructure

Authorities said these upgrades intend to improve maintenance efficiency, increase operational redundancy, and enhance service reliability.

Works must be in sequence

The track connection works are taking place in four phases:

Civil construction works Electrical and mechanical installation Individual systems testing Integrated train testing with LRVs

Authorities explained that many of the works require sequential completion due to safety and engineering requirements.

For example, workers must carefully demolish existing infrastructure before adding new viaduct sections and tracks into the current system.

Electrical and signalling systems can only be installed afterwards, followed by extensive testing before trains can safely resume operations.

While some works are being carried out concurrently where possible, the authorities said extended hours are still required due to the project’s complexity.

Outer loop running at higher frequency

To cope with the temporary closure, the Sengkang West outer loop is now operating entirely with two-car LRVs.

Off-peak train frequencies have also been increased to match peak-hour frequency levels.

Dedicated shuttle buses are also operating during weekday peak periods at intervals of about three to five minutes.

Morning shuttle buses serve commuters travelling from Fernvale, Layar, Tongkang and Renjong stations towards Sengkang station. In contrast, evening services operate in the opposite direction towards Cheng Lim, Farmway, Kupang and Thanggam stations.

Expanded depot expected to complete in 2027

The depot expansion works began in 2022.

Authorities said structural and architectural works have already been completed, with rail track installation and systems integration currently ongoing.

They expect to complete the expanded depot in 2027.

“With the ongoing works due to be completed on 18 October 2026, and the expanded depot due for completion in 2027, we will see a more resilient Sengkang-Punggol LRT system,” Ms Sun said.

Also read: Not your average commute: DPM Gan Kim Yong seen on LRT after Pritam Singh’s photo on MRT went viral