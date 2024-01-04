Old-School Bakery In Clementi Closes After 25 Years, Customers Share Their Favourite Memories

Clementi Family Bakery Closes After 25 Years, News Saddens Former Patrons

Recently, several long-running shops in Singapore have announced their impending closures.

The old-school ‘The Emerald Bakery’ in Clementi became the latest of these to shutter on 29 Dec 2023 after 25 years.

The Lim family has run the bakery since 1998, growing alongside the local community and serving several generations of patrons.

Sadly, the owner’s son announced the closure of the bakery after a difficult family decision.

Former customers lamented the news and some reminisced about their fondest memories of the shop.

The Emerald Bakery provided traditional pastries since 1998

For 25 years, The Emerald Bakery has remained a recognisable fixture at Clementi Avenue 5.

Mr Dennis Lim opened the bakery in 1998, with an ambition to bring traditional flavours to the community, according to the bakery’s website.

The Emerald Bakery sold all manner of cakes, tarts, pastries, and even pies, many of which are iconic old-school baked goods any Singaporean would recognise.

Mr Dennis Lim’s son, Mr Benjamin Lim, related that as the business grew, so did the community.

They served customers since they were toddlers till they became adults and parents of their own.

“We are glad to have been around through many generations of customers,” wrote Mr Benjamin Lim in a heartfelt announcement on Instagram and Facebook.

Clementi bakery closes after 25 years

Sadly, the Lim family announced the decision to say goodbye and close shop on 29 Dec 2023.

“No words can describe the dilemma before we came to this decision to shutter the business,” read the post.

They thanked their customers for supporting the bakery through thick and thin.

The bakery said that the “warmth and love” shown by their patrons made them feel like family in the local community rather than a business.

“It is now time to rest and regather,” Mr Benjamin Lim wrote, not mentioning the reasons behind the closure.

However, they still maintained hope for a return of some form in the future and asked their customers to keep an eye out for updates.

Former patrons express surprise and sadness

In response to the announcement, former customers voiced their mixed emotions in the comments.

“This is very sad news,” expressed one commenter.

They highlighted the tuna bread as one of their favourite items, stating that they “would have gone down today” had they known about the closure “for a last taste”.

Another also expressed their sorrow about the news, but noted that “money cannot buy your health” and so wished Mr Dennis Lim an enjoyable retirement.

Amongst the comments, someone alleged as having worked part-time in The Emerald Bakery before.

They lauded the bakery for serving some of the best pastries, plus annual Chinese New Year goodies that were “to die for”.

Furthermore, the commenter reminisced about the shop serving the best bread to young students during school outings.

“Have a good break,” they wrote at the end, “and if you come back, I’ll be queuing for the yummy treats again.”

Most others shared the sentiment, hoping for the bakery’s potential return in the future.

MS News has reached out to The Emerald Bakery for more information and will update if they reply.

A similar story happened in December last year when the Teochew Rice & Porridge stall in Maxwell closed after 40 years, with the hawker’s son considering a future return.

