Bober Tea Clementi Outlet Fined For Operating During Circuit Breaker

One of the hardest things Singaporeans had to do in 2020, besides fighting a pandemic, was not having bubble tea for nearly 2 months.

But apparently, not all of us were wanting something we couldn’t have.

Customers at Bober Tea in Clementi, for instance, were apparently getting their boba fix even during the ‘Circuit Breaker’ (CB).

On Wednesday (30 Jun), the manager and director of the shop were handed a fine of $12,000.

Besides operating during ‘CB’, it also didn’t have a valid licence from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) then.

Bober Tea Clementi operates without licence

In a media release on Wednesday (30 Jun), SFA disclosed the results of their May 2020 inspection of Bober Tea’s Clementi outlet.

The shop at Blk 442 Clementi Avenue 3 had reportedly started operations without obtaining a licence from SFA.

Adding to the offence was the outlet’s illegal operation during ‘CB’ in 2020, when bubble tea shops had to close from 22 Apr to 19 Jun.

SFA officers proceeded to seize and destroy all ingredients used to prepare the beverages during the inspection.

Manager & director fined $12,000

As a result of multiple breaches, the manager of the outlet was fined $6,500 while the director $5,500.

Apparently, the manager was also taking online bubble tea orders during ‘CB’ without the knowledge of the director.

They were reportedly conducting staff training at the outlet during ‘CB’ last year, too.

For operating a food establishment without a valid licence, one faces a fine of up to $10,000.

For not adhering to safe distancing measures during ‘CB’, first-time offenders face a maximum fine of $10,000 and/or a 6 months’ jail term.

Adhere to safe distancing measures

While the ‘CB’ did hit many boba fans hard, it was necessary to ensure we can safely reunite with the beloved beverage soon.

Meanwhile, operating a food establishment without a valid licence displays a lack of responsibility.

We hope this incident can serve as a reminder for all F&B businesses to remain socially and professionally responsible.

