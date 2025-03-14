Man in China earns over S$55K a year by being ‘climbing companion’, carries fatigued female customers to summit

Man in China earns S$55K a year by accompanying mountain hikers

Being a climbing companion to Mount Tai (泰山) hikers has increasingly become a popular part-time job for young people in Shandong, China.

Despite fierce competition, 26-year-old Xiao Chen earns over 300,000 yuan (S$55,257) per year doing this.

The sports graduate climbs the mountain twice a day, earning 600 yuan (S$111) per trip during the day and 700 yuan (S$129) at night.

In good months, he can reportedly earn up to 50,000 yuan (S$9,209).

According to World Journal, his customers are all female and are aged between 25 and 40 years old.

Carries guests to summit when they get tired

Mr Chen helps guests climb the mountain by holding their hands as they navigate the steep steps.

When guests get too tired, he also carries them bridal style, on his back, and even on his shoulders.

According to Mr Chen, it takes him 30 minutes to carry a person up the last 1,000 steps of Mount Tai.

Reports also state his climbing companionship business has grown to a team of more than 50 people.

Besides accompanying climbers, Mr Chen is also responsible for taking on clients and dispatching his team members.

Netizens weigh in on unusual job

Some netizens say they envy Mr Chen’s job, saying he “makes money and works out at the same time”.

On the other hand, others speculated that female customers are hiring him as a climbing companion because they are attracted to his good looks.

Some also expressed interest in such a service, pointing out that it’s a combination of having a navigator and a personal bodyguard.

However, many also expressed worry that Mr Chen may injure his knees from carrying people regularly.

