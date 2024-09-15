Mariah Carey climbs Great Wall of China in 6-inch heels, fans praise her for new “record”

Mariah Carey climbs Great Wall of China in six-inch heels

American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey recently set a new “record”, but not in the field of music as you might expect.

She conquered the Great Wall of China in a bodycon dress and 15-centimetre heels, prompting fans to joke that she was the first person to ever achieve the feat.

On Saturday (14 Sept), the music icon posted a series of pictures online of her and her children at the historic site, captioning her post:

At the Great Wall of China! Someone should’ve warned me about heels 👠 (not that I would’ve listened)

Global star actually changed her footwear

A video shared by a netizen showed Carey being assisted by two men as she struggled to walk on the uneven terrain in her heels.

At the summit, she posed for photos to commemorate her successful ascent.

Netizens questioned whether Ms Carey had actually climbed the entire wall in heels, as it was already challenging even with the right footwear.

However, other social media users revealed that she switched to thick-soled sneakers partway through the climb and she wore them to the summit, reported Sanli News Network.

Fans praise Mariah Carey for her new “record”

Although Ms Carey didn’t climb the entire Great Wall in heels, praise poured in from fans across social media channels.

One commenter joked that she had set a new record as the first woman to walk the Great Wall in heels.

Another cleverly remarked on Ms Carey’s Instagram post: “Two great wonders of the world”, referring to both Carey and the Great Wall.

