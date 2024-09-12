Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi talks woman out of jumping off bridge while filming music video

Jon Bon Jovi rescues woman from bridge ledge during music video shoot

In a remarkable display of heroism, rock legend Jon Bon Jovi intervened to prevent a woman from jumping off the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville on Tuesday (10 Sept).

The 62-year-old, known as the lead vocalist of the band Bon Jovi, was on the bridge filming a music video for his song ‘The People’s House’ that morning.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shared CCTV footage of the incident showing a woman in a blue shirt who had climbed over the bridge railing and was preparing to jump.

Bon Jovi and a production assistant, who were on set at the time, noticed her and approached calmly.

The singer leaned on the railing while the production assistant moved closer to engage her in conversation.

The rest of the crew kept their distance to avoid escalating the situation.

Convinces woman to climb back over railing

Eventually, Bon Jovi and the production assistant were able to persuade the woman to turn back around and assisted her in climbing back over the railing to safety.

Following this intervention, Bon Jovi embraced the woman in a supportive hug as other crew members began to approach now that the immediate danger had passed.

The singer and the production assistant spent a few more minutes talking with her to ensure she was calm before walking off the bridge together.

Out of respect for the woman’s privacy, Bon Jovi has chosen not to provide detailed comments to the media.

Hailed as a hero

The Grammy Award winner and his wife are founders of the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, which offers support to those in need.

His experience with crisis intervention, which he drew upon during this incident, has earned him significant praise from the public, with many hailing him as a hero.

Interestingly, the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, where the incident occurred, is named after journalist John Seigenthaler.

He famously saved a man from jumping off the same bridge in 1954.

