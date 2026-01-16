Cloversoft sale has up to 63% off home & lifestyle essentials, proceeds support shelter dogs

Cloversoft Home & Pet Hangout 2026 warehouse sale happening on 30 and 31 Jan

Are you a fan of Singaporean home and lifestyle brand Cloversoft? Here’s an event worth pencilling into your calendar. Especially if you like your retail therapy with a feel-good twist.

The Cloversoft Home & Pet Hangout 2026 warehouse sale takes place over two days, on 30 and 31 Jan only. The sale will offer discounts of up to 63%. Ideal for anyone looking to stock up on home and lifestyle essentials at the start of the year without going over budget.

What sets this sale apart is its purpose-driven angle. 5% of sales proceeds will go towards Chained Dog Awareness Singapore (CDAS). This will support their work to rescue and care for abandoned dogs. So every purchase makes a difference beyond your own home.

Laundry care that’s kind to you, your clothes & the planet

This sale is a goldmine for anyone who loves a good bulk buy. Or if you enjoy the peace of mind that comes with never running out of household staples.

Cloversoft first made their name with toilet paper and tissue products. The brand has since expanded into a full suite of home, personal, and pet essentials. They offer toxin-free, eco-friendly daily consumables at accessible price points.

Laundry is a near-daily ritual in most households. Cloversoft designs their plant-based laundry pods to make laundry simpler and more effective, without being harsh on your clothes or skin.

The Cloversoft 5-in-1 Scent Booster Plant-Based Laundry Pods (20 pods) will be on sale for 54% off. Get a carton of 30 packs reduced at S$154.90 instead of the usual S$336.60. Meanwhile, the Cloversoft 4-in-1 Plant-Based Laundry Pods (25 pods) will also be 54% off. Instead of the usual S$280.50 per carton, you can get these for S$129.10 per carton.

Both options offer powerful stain removal while helping protect colours, soften fabrics, and keep dust mites and bacteria at bay. All in a plant-based, fuss-free pod that works for both top-load and front-load machines.

For those who enjoy a little extra sensory lift, the 5-in-1 pods also include scent beads. These give clothes a longer-lasting fragrance that lingers pleasantly well beyond wash day.

Personal care for you & your furkid

Post-work showers and morning routines also get a thoughtful upgrade with Cloversoft’s plant-based bath essentials. Gentle yet effective, they’re made without harsh chemicals, making them suitable for everyday use by the whole family.

The Cloversoft Plant-Based Body Wash is going at 54% off, with a carton of 16 bottles reduced from S$259.52 to S$119.40.

Formulated with organic aloe vera, it cleanses while keeping skin moisturised and comfortable, even with regular showers. The vegan, cruelty-free formula is also free from parabens and alcohol, keeping it gentle enough for sensitive skin and kids.

Hair care is equally covered with the Cloversoft Plant-Based Shampoo and Conditioner, also at 54% off, going from S$198.72 to S$91.50 per carton.

The formula is infused with a vegan plant protein blend that works like keratin and enriched with organic aloe vera. All of which help smooth hair, manage oiliness, and soothe itchy scalps. Which are common concerns in Singapore’s humid climate.

And because pets are family, too, Cloversoft has not left them out.

Pet owners will want to make a beeline for the Cloversoft 2-in-1 Plant-Based Pet Shampoo and Conditioner, offered at a generous 63% off. Get a carton of eight bottles at S$88.60 instead of the usual S$239.20, making it a smart buy for dogs that need regular baths.

Available in Soft & Shiny or Anti-Fungal variants, the plant-based, pH-balanced formula cleanses and conditions in one step. With organic aloe vera and oats, it helps nourish fur, neutralise odours, and keep coats easy to comb through. This makes it ideal for quick rinse-downs after park walks, muddy adventures, or rainy-day outings.

Adoption drive lets you meet rescued dogs at Cloversoft warehouse sale

True to its name, the Cloversoft Home and Pet Hangout 2026 is designed as a full-day experience rather than a quick warehouse dash.

Families and animal lovers can look forward to interactive play zones with separate kid-friendly and pet-friendly areas. There will also be curated dream home mock-up displays for inspiration, and plenty of Insta-worthy corners to capture the day.

This isn’t just a shop-and-go affair. The sale, held in collaboration with global bathroom brand Kohler and home living label Son and Bear, also features an on-site adoption drive.

Visitors can meet rescued dogs, learn more about animal rescue and responsible pet ownership, and perhaps even bring home a furry new family member.

There’s also a chance to see pet-friendly products in action. These include thoughtful bathroom solutions that make everyday routines, including dog showers, a little easier and more comfortable.

With that, here are the details to take note of so you can plan your trip down:



Cloversoft Home & Pet Hangout 2026 warehouse sale

Address: Guoco Midtown, Midtown Market, 124 Beach Road, Singapore 189771

Dates: 30 & 31 Jan 2026

Opening hours: 11am – 8pm

Nearest MRT station: Bugis

Featured image courtesy of Cloversoft.