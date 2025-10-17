CNA account allegedly posts anti-establishment comment on Shanmugam’s Facebook post, Mediacorp lodges police report

Screenshot of comment allegedly posted by CNA Facebook account on Minister Shanmugam’s old post goes viral

A screenshot, showing a comment allegedly posted by Channel NewsAsia’s (CNA) Facebook account on a decade-old post by Minister K Shanmugam, has gone viral on social media.

The comment, which criticised the establishment, has since been removed.

Mediacorp, CNA’s parent company, has since lodged a police report to verify the authenticity and origin of the screenshot.

Comment allegedly appeared under Shanmugam’s post from 2015

The comment allegedly appeared below a Facebook post shared on 3 Nov 2015 by Minister Shanmugam about the late Lee Kuan Yew’s legacy as well as Singapore’s future.

On Thursday (16 Oct), a screenshot surfaced online, allegedly showing CNA’s verified Facebook account commenting under the post, “Typical playbook — talking to their base, rallying their troops and generals but their real target is actually to corner and neutralise the WP.”

“WP” in the comment most likely referred to the Workers’ Party.

The OP shared in the comments that the screenshot was captured on 16 Oct.

Another Facebook user also claimed that she saw the comment on the same day.

The comment was no longer available when MS News checked the post at about 12.30pm.

Mediacorp files police report to verify authenticity

In response to MS News‘ queries, Mediacorp — the parent company of CNA — confirmed it had filed a police report to verify the authenticity and origin of the screenshot.

The company did not comment on whether CNA’s Facebook account had been compromised.

MS News has reached out to the police for more information.

