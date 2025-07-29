SMRT reports unauthorised post on X account, says investigations are ongoing

SMRT investigates unusual post on X account that left users confused

SMRT Corporation is looking into an unauthorised post that appeared on its official X account on Sunday night (27 July), leaving netizens confused.

The post featured a photo of a South Asian woman in traditional attire, accompanied only by the caption “R”.

According to The Straits Times (ST), it remained online for around 10 minutes but quickly garnered more than 2,000 views and over 20 reposts during that brief window — a higher level of engagement than usual for the account.

With over 471,000 followers, SMRT typically uses the platform for public service announcements and updates about its train services.

Speculation swirls over cause of the post

Although the post has since been deleted, screenshots have circulated online, sparking speculation among users.

Some netizens suggested the account may have been hacked, while others criticised the apparent lapse in security.

One Redditor even remarked that SMRT should “permanently close their Twitter account” as it was “not safe” due to the “lack of [cybersecurity]”.

Another theory is that a staff member had mistakenly posted a personal photo using SMRT’s account.

“Most likely, the admin made a mistake,” a user commented. “Pretty common mistake, actually.”

Others were less forgiving, taking aim at SMRT’s professionalism.

“Train breakdown, Twitter account also breakdown… they can’t get things right,” a Reddit user said, taking a jab at the company.

In response to queries from ST, SMRT said on Monday (28 July) that it is aware of the unauthorised post and has reported the incident to X.

The company added that it is currently investigating the matter.

Featured image by MS News and adapted from u/cookiesnjam on Reddit.