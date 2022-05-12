CNA Airs Wrong National Flags For SEA Games Medal Tally, Sincerely Apologises To Viewers

CNA Apologises For Airing Wrong National Flags During SEA Games Ranking

The 2021 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games have just commenced, with silat athlete Iqbal Abdul Rahman clinching Singapore’s first gold medal at the biennial event.

However, amidst all the cheers and celebrations, Singaporeans were met with confusion after Channel NewsAsia(CNA) aired the wrong national flags in the medal tally this morning (12 May).

The news channel immediately issued an apology after discovering the mistake and said that they’ve corrected their subsequent updates.

CNA SEA Games medal tally wrong flags for countries

The error first appeared in CNA’s Asia First segment at about 7.50amon Thursday (12 May).

Viewers watching the morning news spotted mismatched national flags and countries’ names on the SEA Games 2021 medal tally table.

For example, Malaysia’s national flag erroneously represented Singapore and the Philippines flag appeared next to Vietnam in the table.

CNA rectifies error & apologises for mistake

Shortly after the news aired, CNA likely noticed the error and quickly rectified it.

In a Facebook statement released on the same day, they acknowledged the inaccuracy in their SEA Games medal tally table.

They have since corrected the error for their upcoming SEA Games updates. This time, the update includes an on-air apology.

They also apologised to their viewers, expressing their regret for the mistake:

We deeply regret this happened. It falls short of the professional standards that we expect of ourselves and we extend a sincere apology to our viewers. We will strive to do better.

Hope mistake will not happen again in future

Known for being a credible news source here in Singapore, the inaccurate update must have surprised CNA viewers.

Fortunately, they addressed the matter quickly and apologised.

Hopefully, as the sporting event progresses, CNA will be extra careful to avoid repeating the mistake.

Featured image adapted from Derrick C K Lee onFacebook.