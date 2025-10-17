2 CNB officers injured after violent struggle with woman suspected of drug trafficking in Clementi

CNB officers injured while arresting woman & her husband, vapes found in Clementi unit

While attempting to arrest a drug trafficking suspect, two Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers were injured when she put up a violent struggle.

The 30-year-old woman and her 27-year-old husband were eventually arrested at a residential unit in Clementi, said the CNB in a news release on Friday (17 Oct).

26-year-old woman arrested with vapes in Clementi

On Wednesday (15 Oct) evening, CNB officers first arrested a 26-year-old Singaporean woman for suspected drug trafficking offences.

During the arrest, the woman was with her 19-month-old daughter in the vicinity of Clementi Avenue 1.

Seven e-vaporiser pods, or vape pods, were found on her.

Two more vapes believed to contain etomidate, known as ‘Kpods’, were also found in her possession.

Arrangements were made to ensure that her child was taken care of.

CNB officers injured during raid at Clementi

After the 26-year-old woman was arrested, CNB raided her residential unit, which is also in the vicinity of Clementi Avenue 1.

There, a married Singaporean couple were arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences.

In the unit and on the couple, 27 vape pods, one suspected Kpod and drug paraphernalia were found.

However, the 30-year-old wife put up a violent struggle that caused two CNB officers to be injured.

She was referred to the police for further investigations into an offence of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty.

Motorcyclist arrested for suspected drug trafficking in Yishun

Another raid was conducted in Yishun on Monday (13 Oct) evening, CNB said.

Acting on a tip-off, CNB stopped a motorcycle at a junction along Yishun Avenue 1.

The motorcyclist, a 36-year-old Singaporean man, was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences.

On him and the motorcycle was found a total of about:

2,369g of cannabis

156g of ketamine

11g of ‘Ice’

11g of ‘Ecstasy’

40 Erimin-5 tablets

drug paraphernalia

27-year-old later arrested in Sengkang

Subsequently, CNB launched a follow-up operation in the vicinity of Compassvale Walk in Sengkang that same evening.

A 27-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences.

His residence in the vicinity of Punggol was searched, and drug paraphernalia was seized.

74 suspected drug offenders nabbed over 5 days

The abovementioned cases were part of a five-day islandwide anti-drug operation from 13 Oct to 17 Oct, CNB said.

It covered areas including Ang Mo Kio, Balestier, Clementi, Punggol, Woodlands and Yishun.

A total of 74 suspected drug offenders were nabbed, with investigations into their alleged drug activities ongoing.

Drugs worth over S$68K seized

Additionally, the items seized during the operation included:

about 2,504g of cannabis

158g of ketamine

76g of heroin

73g of ‘Ice’

12g of ‘Ecstasy’

40 Erimin-5 tablets

numerous vape-related products, including 42 suspected Kpods

The drugs are estimated to be worth more than S$68,000, CNB noted, adding:

The heroin, ‘Ice’ and cannabis seized could potentially feed the addiction of 436 abusers for a week.

Death penalty possible for trafficking more than 500g of cannabis

CNB noted that trafficking in a controlled drug, offering to do so, or any act or offer in preparation for or for the purpose of trafficking, is an offence under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973 (MDA).

This applies whether the offender acts on their own behalf or on behalf of someone else, even if that other person is overseas.

Those convicted of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

Additionally, those who import, sell or distribute Kpods will face prosecution under the MDA.

1 officer injured when CNB officers raid Bedok North unit in 2023

Wednesday’s incident was not the first time a CNB officer was injured during a raid.

In March 2023, a CNB officer was injured while grabbing onto a drug suspect who climbed out of a ninth-floor window in Bedok North.

While the suspect was pulled back to safety and arrested, the officer sustained deep scratches on his hand.

Also read: Man throws suspected Kpod out of window during CNB raid in Buangkok, 527 seized in islandwide operations

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.