Pet stores in China offer Chinese New Year’s Eve dinner sets for pets, include traditional dishes & full-course meals

Pet stores in China offer Chinese New Year’s Eve dinner sets for pets

New Year’s Eve dinner sets for pets have seen quite the demand in China as the Chinese New Year (CNY) approaches.

As these dinner sets have increasingly become popular in recent years, they have evolved from basic beef, chicken, and pork dishes to more sophisticated meals that include expensive ingredients such as abalone and sea cucumbers.

These pet dinner sets are priced anywhere from tens of yuan to over RMB 500 (S$93), making netizens remark that some pets eat better than them.

Traditional dishes and full-course meals for pets

According to ETtoday, one pet store offers a CNY Eve pet dinner with multiple courses, including appetizers, soups, main dishes, and desserts.

The dishes include chicken, beef, as well as candied hawthorns, steamed buns, gold ingots, glutinous rice balls, eight-treasure rice, and more.

On social media, other pet stores are also seen offering traditional Chinese delicacies such as Buddha Jumping Over the Wall, Two-color Rich Abalone Rice, and Salmon and Cod Rice.

Sellers see high demand for New Year’s Eve pet dinner sets

These CNY Eve pet dinners are a huge hit among pet owners, with sellers receiving more orders than expected.

“I worked all night long last year,” one seller said. “Our New Year’s Eve bento gift box was online for three days and sold nearly 100 sets. I originally wanted to cut off the order, but one after another owners asked me to place more orders, and the final sales reached 188.”

Another seller told UDN that customers had been asking about their CNY Eve pet dinner sets since half a month ago.

“When we launched it last year, we only prepared a hundred packages, but they were not enough. This year, we have increased our stocks, and our current sales have exceeded from last year.”

Expert cautions pet owners against excessive feeding

According to consumer industry analyst Yang Huaiyu, the New Year’s Eve pet dinner trend “embodies the combination of cultural heritage and innovation”.

However, it may also cause concerns regarding animal welfare, food safety, and other issues, Jining News reported.

Lin Xiujia, a member of the World Small Animal Veterinary Association Nutrition Association, also cautioned pet owners: “If you want to feed your pet anything more than its daily diet today, we usually recommend that the calories should not exceed its daily needs.”

She suggested that pet owners choose low-fat and low-calorie foods that don’t use oil and salt.

Additionally, Ms Lin said it is best to err on the side of safety and feed pets ingredients they have eaten before to avoid major problems.

