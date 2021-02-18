Woman’s CNY Snacks Arrive Looking Like Cereal

When one thinks of Chinese New Year, surely delectable treats like pineapple tarts must follow. Decadent as they are, CNY snacks are still an ubiquitous presence in homes and the household members -especially the young – may be tasked to hoover the love letters and bak kwa up when house visits have passed.

But what happens when the snacks don’t make it to your home in one piece? We mean that in a literal and figurative sense, as one netizen experienced after she made an online order.

Ms Lee told MS News that the love letters, or kuih kapit that she’d ordered from a certain online retailer had arrived looking like “cereal”.

Image courtesy of Ms Lee

Smears of pink adorned the walls of one of the jars, reminding one of a locked room murder mystery. Or in this case, locked jar.

Woman’s CNY goodies arrive looking like cereal

In preparing for CNY visits to her home, Ms Lee had placed orders on 1 Feb for several love letter jars online through Shopee from retailer fndibhrm.sg.

The jars came in the following flavours:

Durian

Pandan

Strawberry

Peanut

Image courtesy of Ms Lee

However, the jars that arrived were apparently not in pristine condition.

One of them had a crack on the jar lid.

Image courtesy of Ms Lee

Meanwhile, the contents of the other jars seemed to have had a bumpy ride.

Image courtesy of Ms Lee

Ms Lee told MS News, “(The CNY snacks) just arrived (on 16 Feb) in this state. How am I going to serve my guests this weekend?”

Image courtesy of Ms Lee

She has scrambled to find alternatives, but CNY goodies are apparently sold out everywhere she’s looked.

Image courtesy of Ms Lee

Refund processed

A Shopee spokesperson told MS News that they strive to resolve issues efficiently, swiftly, and fairly.

Users can raise any disputes to Shopee’s customer service team and will mediate accordingly if there’s an impasse between the buyer and seller.

Shopee noted that the buyer has been fully refunded, and they will continue working closely with sellers and delivery partners to create a better experience for everyone.

That she has been refunded is good news, but we do feel sorry that the CNY goodies she was going to serve to guests are now ruined.

Hopefully she’ll still be able to find some stocks in time for the weekend.

Featured image courtesy of Ms Lee.