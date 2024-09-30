Journalist finds cockroach in Air India in-flight meal shared with 2-year-old son, suffers food poisoning

Journalist finds cockroach in 2-year-old son’s meal on Air India flight

On 17 Sept, Suyesha Savant, a journalist from India, discovered a cockroach in a meal served to her during an Air India flight from Delhi to New York.

She had eaten half the food with her two-year-old son when they spotted the dead insect inside the omelette.

“Suffered from food poisoning as a result,” Savant included in the caption of her post on X, though it is unclear if her son also fell ill.

Her revelation, posted on X on Saturday (28 Sept), has since garnered 84,700 views.

Journalist points out the plane’s poor condition

In the video she posted, Savant also criticised the plane’s condition, citing broken seats and handles.

“Even the pouches of this seat were not clean and it had waste bottles lying in it, ” she added.

When she informed the crew, they reportedly claimed it was a mistake.

However, Savant questioned, “But how many mistakes?”

Air India investigating the incident

An Air India spokesperson said they were aware of the incident, The Mirror reported.

They stated that the airline “works with reputed caterers who supply to leading airlines globally and have stringent SOPs and multiple checks to ensure quality of meals served to our guests.”

“We are concerned about the experience of the customer in the said instance and have taken it up with our catering service provider to investigate it further,” they added. “We will take necessary actions to prevent any recurrence of such instances in [the] future.”

The incident comes just a week after another Air Asia passenger expressed disappointment over the “worst first-class cabin” he has ever flown, also citing broken components and stains.

Featured image adapted from @suyeshasavant on X