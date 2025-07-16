Woman in M’sia finds dead cockroach in nasi lemak bought from roadside stall

Woman finds cockroach coated in sambal in nasi lemak from roadside stall

A woman in Malaysia got more than she bargained for when she and her father unwrapped their packets of nasi lemak — only to find a fully-grown dead cockroach buried in the rice, drenched in sambal.

The stomach-turning discovery was shared on Threads by user @scsyrh on 8 July.

According to the Original Poster (OP), her father was peeling his egg when he spotted something unusual in the rice.

He pulled it out and realised, to their horror, that it was a cockroach.

Netizens joke that roach was actually fish cake

A photo uploaded alongside the post showed the insect slathered in sambal sauce and sitting in a bed of rice, prompting netizens to react with a mix of revulsion and disbelief.

One commenter joked about how it was actually just a fish cake…but shaped into a cockroach.

Another user wrote they had been browsing GrabFood before coming across the image and ended up closing the app entirely, losing their appetite.

In one comment, a netizen pointed out in horror that the OP’s father appeared to have already eaten half the meal before discovering the critter.

The OP clarified that while her father had eaten some, she had not touched hers.

Returned food but stall allegedly kept selling

According to the OP, both meals were returned to the stall immediately.

However, she expressed concern that the vendor appeared to carry on selling the rest of the nasi lemak. She wasn’t sure if the contaminated packet had been thrown away.

She did not reveal if she had asked for any compensation from the vendor.

