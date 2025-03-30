Sukiya to shut nearly 2,000 outlets in Japan temporarily, rat & cockroach were found in food during 2 separate incidents

Sukiya to shut almost all Japan outlets after rat & cockroach contamination

On Saturday (29 March), Japanese beef bowl chain Sukiya announced the temporary closure of nearly all its outlets in Japan following reports of food contamination involving a rat and a cockroach.

Sukiya to shut nearly 2,000 outlets

In a rare move for a major restaurant chain, Sukiya will close nearly 2,000 outlets from 9am on 31 Mar to 9am on 4 Apr to conduct urgent hygiene measures and prevent pest and vermin intrusion, according to a statement on its website.

Certain locations, including those within shopping malls, will remain open.

The Tokyo-based company, known for its gyudon (beef bowl), stated on its website: “We are taking the situation seriously.”

The decision comes after a customer reported finding a cockroach fragment in a takeaway meal from a store near JR Akishima Station in western Tokyo on 28 March.

The restaurant manager apologised and issued a refund, and Sukiya voluntarily shut the outlet that afternoon.

A week earlier, the company revealed that a rat had been discovered in a bowl of miso soup served at an outlet in Tottori in January.

“Sukiya deeply apologises to its customers and other concerned parties for the great inconvenience and concern caused,” the company stated.

Meanwhile in Singapore, all Sukiya outlets remain operational.

Netizens express respect for Sukiya’s move

Despite the alarming incidents, many netizens expressed respect for Sukiya’s swift and decisive action.

One commenter praised the chain for being ethical and proactive, comparing its response to similar cases in Singapore.

Another user noted that Sukiya was willing to suffer financial losses to rebuild customer trust — something not all businesses would do.

A Facebook commenter even contrasted Sukiya’s approach with other Japanese firms, stating that some only issue apologies without taking further action.

Featured image adapted from Sukiya website & FanPlus.