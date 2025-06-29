Café in China sells coffee infused with cooked pig intestine

Sichuan café goes viral for serving coffee topped with cooked pork intestine

A café in southwestern China has gone viral for serving a bizarre new creation — a coffee infused with cooked pork intestine juice.

Located in Jiangyou, Sichuan Province, the café launched the unusual drink earlier this month, blending latte coffee with pork intestine broth and bits of chitterlings, as reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), citing local media site The Cover.

Priced at RMB32 (S$5.6), the latte offers three levels of intensity, ranging from mild to strong. The higher the level, the stronger the taste of pork intestines.

Sales skyrocket after item’s debut

“Red-braised pork intestine is a popular local delicacy in Jiangyou,” said café owner Zhang Yuchi. He then came up with the idea of combining it with coffee to promote his shop and the cuisine.

To make the drink, Mr Zhang mixes precisely 6 grams of intestine liquid into the latte.

“We want customers to taste the delicacy of intestines, but we do not want to diminish the coffee flavour.”

The drink has a salty and sweet taste, like that of “salty cheese”, according to Mr Zhang.

Since the drink’s debut, sales at the café have skyrocketed, increasing fourfold. Roughly 80% of customers now order the intestine coffee, with some travelling from other cities to try it.

Netizens debate over unusual drink pairing

The drink has sparked an intense debate on Chinese social media. Some netizens were fascinated by the delicacy, while others recoiled at the idea.

One netizen opined that it was “not a bad idea” and that they were willing to try it.

Meanwhile, another person said the combination of the two disparate items was ridiculous.

Featured image adapted from The Cover on Baidu.