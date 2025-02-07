Coldplay’s new music video showcases S’pore landmarks like People’s Park Complex & Fort Canning Tree Tunnel

Coldplay debuts new music video for ‘Man in The Moon’ filmed in Singapore

On Friday (7 Feb), Coldplay released the music video for ‘Man in the Moon’, one of three additional tracks from the Full Moon Edition of their latest international chart-topping album, ‘Moon Music’.

Filmed in January 2024 during their Music of the Spheres World Tour stop in Singapore, the video showcases the British band performing on a custom-built floating stage in Marina Bay.

It also highlights Singapore’s vibrant cityscape, featuring youths from diverse backgrounds dancing and singing along at various iconic locations.

The project was produced in collaboration with Warner Music Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Music video showcases several Singapore landmarks

The video opens with a ride past HDB estates before revealing the Singapore skyline, with the floating stage set against the backdrop of Marina Bay Sands and the Singapore Flyer.

It then follows the youths as they explore landmarks across the city.

Iconic attractions featured include Resorts World Sentosa’s S.E.A. Aquarium, Gardens by the Bay, and Jewel Changi Airport.

Historic sites such as the Fort Canning Tree Tunnel and People’s Park Complex also make an appearance.

Heartland spots, including HDB estates and coffee shops, are highlighted as well.

Singapore youths take centre stage

Coldplay’s music video also spotlights young Singapore talents from diverse backgrounds, including creatives and cosplay artists.

They are seen riding scooters down alleys, singing in an arcade and a live music bar, and spray-painting a mural at People’s Park Complex.

According to a press release, “Singapore’s multi-cultural environment provides a fitting backdrop, where people with different backgrounds and stories converge”.

This aligns with the “song’s theme of unity and shared experiences that transcend individual differences”.

Local personalities who make an appearance in the video include singer-songwriter Shazza, radio DJ Avery Aloysius Yeo, and visual artist Sam Lo, also known as Sticker Lady.

Model Akihiko Turner, who played a cosplayer, told The Straits Times (ST) that the three-day shoot was tiring but “worth it”.

Musician Tenzin Tsundu noted that the video, which features everyday scenes from Singapore, “gives people insight into how Singaporeans live”.

The video culminates in a grand finale on the floating stage at Marina Bay, where the youths join frontman Chris Martin in singing the chorus of ‘Man in the Moon’.

In a statement, Coldplay shared their excitement about filming in Singapore: “We are interested in shooting things in places we have never filmed before and mixing people up as much as possible.”

They added that it was “really fun to have a kind of dance party out in the middle of the water, just [them] and the otters”.

The music video was directed by Ben Mor, best known for his work on Coldplay’s ‘Hymn for the Weekend’ video.

Featured image by Anna Lee and adapted from Coldplay on YouTube.