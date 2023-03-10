Colour Blind Man In S’pore Struggles With Dressing For Event’s Dress Code, Netizens Help By Describing Colour

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Colour Blind Man In S’pore Struggles With Dressing For Event’s Dress Code

It’s common for events to have specific dress codes, but it might be a little difficult for people with colour blindness to comply with them.

An influencer in Singapore, Cavin, also known as @cayydences on TikTok, decided to share his recent struggle to find clothes for an event — he had to wear either purple, yellow, or turquoise.

His friend and netizens attempted to help describe what turquoise looked like. However, despite the help received, he ended up wearing a black shirt.

Colour blind man could not understand dress code for event

In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday (8 Mar), Cavin shared that he was invited to an event with a very specific dress code. Attendees were advised to come in either purple, yellow, or turquoise.

When Cavin mentioned turquoise, he appeared exasperated, exclaiming he has “literally never heard of that colour before”. He even notes that he already struggles to distinguish the primary colours and that it’d be a whole ordeal on its own to ‘see’ turquoise.

He proceeds to call his friend, asking her to help with his “emergency” — she laughs at the hilarious situation but agrees to help him.

When he sends her a video of his wardrobe, she replies that “none are turquoise”. He sends her a video message in response, showing him in distress as he has no idea what turquoise is.

Netizens attempted to describe turquoise to him

Upon seeing his video, several netizens tried to help describe the colour to him. One netizen told him that it looks like the colour of the invitation to the event.

Another TikTok user tried to describe it as a lighter shade of teal. However, many others replied, saying that they do not even know what the colour teal is.

Several other netizens simplified turquoise to a mixture of green and blue, hoping Cavin would understand their description.

He ended up wearing a black shirt

Despite receiving help from both his friends and the Internet, Cavin ended up grabbing a random shirt, hoping it was either purple, yellow, or turquoise.

He shared his final outfit in another TikTok video.

Evidently, he failed to meet the dress code, decking out in a black polo shirt and jeans instead.

One TikTok user even asked about his friend who was helping him pick his outfit. He responded, sharing that she gave up helping him.

A hilarious struggle

Cavin’s evident struggle to distinguish the colours in his wardrobe, coupled with his animated recount of the situation, made the situation all the more hilarious.

We hope he somehow finds a way to better determine the colours for dress codes at future events, failing which sticking to black does seem to be the safest choice for most occasions.

