North-East Line Train Will Feature Colourful Decals To Promote Commuter Graciousness On MRTs

North-East Line Train Will Feature Colourful Decals Till 11 May

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has launched the ‘Graciousness on Public Transport’ campaign 2023 — the 15th edition since its launch in 2009.

As part of the campaign, a North-East Line (NEL) train will be adorned with colourful decals reminding commuters to be kind to one another.

A unique ‘Thoughtful Wall’ at Outram Park MRT Station will also feature vibrant designs by various commuters.

LTA has also partnered with Burger King to offer Singaporeans a new menu item unique to the campaign.

North-East Line train has colourful decals featuring Thoughtful Bunch

The ‘Graciousness on Public Transport’ campaign returns for its 15th edition this year with the theme “It feels good to be Thoughtful”.

The campaign seeks to motivate commuters to be thoughtful during their commutes by reminding them of the feel-good sensation they get in return.

For about two months from today (17 Mar) to 11 May, commuters can look forward to a themed NEL train with colourful decals featuring the five Thoughtful Bunch characters:

Stand-Up Stacey

Give-Way Glenda

Move-In Martin

Hush-Hush Hannah

Bag-Down Benny

While these characters may not be new to us, this year’s design offers a fresh, youthful take on what it means to be gracious.

In collaboration with students from Singapore Polytechnic, the decals incorporate both sweet pastels and vibrant accents.

Do note that only one train on the NEL will sport the decals, so keep a lookout for it.

Thoughtful Wall features 30 designs by commuters

Collaboration and community outreach carry through to another aspect of the campaign. This time, at Outram Park MRT Station.

The ‘Thoughtful Wall’ along the walkway connecting the East-West Line (EWL) to NEL spotlights 30 designs by commuters about what thoughtfulness means to them.

Next to the designs, the Thoughtful Bunch quintet reminds commuters that they can make a difference in a stranger’s day.

This may come in the form of a simple nod of reassurance, a thoughtful gesture, or even the ‘gift’ of a quiet and restful ride.

Thoughtful Sundae available at Burger King from 21 Mar

That’s not all, fast-food chain Burger King will also be partnering with LTA for this year’s campaign.

From next Tuesday (21 Mar), Burger King outlets across Singapore will start serving the Thoughtful Sundae, which is essentially coconut ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce.

The sweet treat will surely make anybody feel good.

Available for a limited time, the sundae will come with one of three cup sleeves similarly featuring designs that members of the public have contributed.

Later this year, LTA will also be launching Spotify playlists curated by the five mascots from the Thoughtful Bunch.

Colourful decals & murals highlight feel-good sensation of thoughtfulness

Gracing the launch of the campaign on Friday (17 Mar) was Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Mr Baey Yam Keng.

Speaking about this year’s theme, Mr Baey hopes it emphasises the feel-good sensation that people experience when they are gracious on public transport.

He also expressed his desire for everyone to do their part in being a caring commuter to make our public transport system a more inclusive one.

Will you be looking out for the special NEL train with the decals? Let us know in the comment.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Tanya Shroff.