Concrete suddenly falls inside 44-year-old Yishun HDB flat kitchen area, resident left shaken

Concrete falls from Yishun flat ceiling, resident accuses HDB representative for being ‘passive-aggressive’

An Yishun resident was left shaken after chunks of concrete fell from her flat late at night, narrowly avoiding injury.

Jae, 39, said the incident happened at around 10.41pm last Saturday (11 April) at Block 146 Yishun.

Concrete fell from ceiling of 44-year-old flat

According to Jae, who works in leasing and facilities management, the flat is about 44 years old and this was the first time such an incident had occurred.

She said she had been “just chilling” at home when the concrete fell, adding that she was relieved it happened at night.

“Glad it didn’t happen in the day when I was cooking,” she told MS News, noting that the debris landed in an area she frequently uses.

She also expressed concern that more concrete could fall, saying she was “afraid the other part will fall off too”.

No injuries reported

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Jae, who has lived in the unit for nearly 39 years, said the timing of the incident likely prevented a more serious outcome.

Following the incident, Jae contacted the Housing and Development Board (HDB) for assistance.

However, she said she was offered only one inspection slot on 22 April, with the next available timing pushed to the end of May.

She was also told that slots in Yishun are limited to Mondays and Wednesdays.

Jae said she was unable to take leave as she is currently serving her notice period at work, and added that her mother, who has dementia, would not be able to handle the inspection alone.

Resident describes HDB officer as ‘passive aggressive’

According to Jae, the conversation with the HDB representative became frustrating when she asked if alternative timings, such as weekends, were possible.

She described him as “so passive-aggressive” when he spoke to her.

She added that she was informed payment would need to be made via PayNow or cash to a contractor on the day of rectification.

“Now how?” she said.

Feeling she had no viable option, Jae said she considered engaging a private contractor instead, though she was warned it would be costly.

The representative told her that such a move was “not worth it” as it would be “very expensive”.

However, Jae felt as though she had no choice but to find her own solution due to the scheduling conflicts.

When she indicated she might not proceed with HDB’s arrangement, she claimed the officer asked if she wanted to withdraw the case, to which she agreed.

With the issue unresolved, Jae said she is now left worried about the potential risk of further falling concrete in her home.

MS News has reached out to HDB for comment.

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Featured image courtesy of Jae.