Yishun HDB lift lobby sign warns of neighbour using ‘advanced technology’ to hack phones, netizens sceptical

Sign at Yishun HDB lift warns residents of phone-hacking neighbour with alleged connections to loan sharks

An unusual sign pasted at an HDB lift lobby in Yishun has raised eyebrows after warning residents about a neighbour allegedly using “advanced technology” to hack phones.

A resident shared the sighting on the r/singapore subreddit on Tuesday (24 March), questioning if the claim was even possible.

“Saw this at [the] HDB lift lobby, is this even possible?” the OP captioned their post.

Sign claims neighbour stealing personal data

The Original Poster (OP) told MS News they spotted the notice on Saturday (21 March) at their residence at Block 658 Yishun.

The sign warned residents to look out for a house owner allegedly using “advanced technology to intrude into people’s mobile phones” and steal personal information.

It also claimed the individual was linked to loan sharks and scammers.

The notice further alleged that the police were unable to handle the situation, urging residents to remain vigilant.

A Malay translation of the message was included below the English text.

Netizens sceptical, call it a prank

The post quickly drew reactions online, with many netizens finding humour in the post.

Most expressed disbelief and speculated on the reasons why the signage was put up in the first place.

Some suggested it was likely the work of an overly anxious resident rather than a real threat.

Others pointed out that such hacking would be highly unlikely without unsecured networks and would not be so easily carried out.

A few commenters also noted that such messages could stem from individuals facing mental health challenges, urging others to respond with empathy.

Unauthorised flyers not allowed in HDB areas

According to a written reply by the Ministry of National Development (MND), approval from Town Councils is required before putting up flyers or notices in HDB common areas.

“Town Councils can take action under their by-laws against any person found pasting flyers and advertisements without the Town Councils’ authorisation,” MND stated.

Residents are advised to inform their Town Councils if they encounter such notices, which may be removed.

MS News has reached out to the Nee Soon Town Council for more information.

Also Read: Property flyers must not be publicly visible when distributed to HDB homes from 1 April

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Featured image adapted from PaintingOne2769 on Reddit.

